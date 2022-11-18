ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideofknoxville.com

Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested

It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

RAM hosting free pop-up health clinic in Morgan County on Dec. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical said it will be holding a free pop-up health clinic in Morgan County on Saturday, December 3. The clinic provides services like general medical and eye exams, dental cleaning, extractions and fillings, and women's health exams at no cost. Patients are encouraged to arrive as early as possible and will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

FBI arrives at Farragut home as part of IRS investigation

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The FBI said its agents and others responded to a home in West Knox County Tuesday afternoon as part of an IRS investigation. Evidence technicians with the FBI, Knox County Major Crimes Unit and others were spotted at a home on the 400 block of Wyndham Hall Lane in Farragut.
FARRAGUT, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook Receives Legacy Award

KNOXVILLE, TN — “Life will be better, the world will be better, when all of the children know they are somebody.” These were the nuggets of wisdom spoken by civil rights icon, The Honorable Reverend Dr. Harold Middlebrook as he accepted the 2022 Legacy Award from the Emerald Youth Foundation before a crowd of over 1,300 at the Knoxville Convention Center.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Top Tennessee Target Closing In On Commitment

Thanksgiving week isn’t typically a major week for college football recruiting. However, it has the potential to be a big week for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class. One of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets — Daevin Hobbs — is announcing his college commitment on Friday, Nov. 25. Hobbs is deciding between top SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Become a driver for ETHRA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Consider working in a field provides help through the region for individuals and families. East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. ETHRA Public Transit provides door to door transportation services with flexible schedules...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy