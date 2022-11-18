Read full article on original website
Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested
It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
Empty hotel in downtown Knoxville could become apartments
Hotel Knoxville may soon be the home to more permanent residents after Melrose Knoxville proposed to turn the building into apartments.
Don Dare records call attempting to scam Sevier County couple
Who doesn't dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize? That's why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.
Former 'Hotel Knoxville' location to be turned into apartments for students and young professionals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A large slanted building with views of downtown Knoxville is being transformed. The iconic pyramid-shaped building near the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame could soon be an apartment complex for students and young professionals. According to an application for grant funding from the Downtown Knoxville Alliance,...
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
RAM hosting free pop-up health clinic in Morgan County on Dec. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical said it will be holding a free pop-up health clinic in Morgan County on Saturday, December 3. The clinic provides services like general medical and eye exams, dental cleaning, extractions and fillings, and women's health exams at no cost. Patients are encouraged to arrive as early as possible and will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Knox County, former parks director reach agreement over 2020 firing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County has resolved a lawsuit with its former senior parks director after firing him in 2020 for his "management style." Soon after Tuesday's announcement of a resolution with Paul White, both sides blasted each other with accusations. In his slightly more than two years as...
UT community service officer seeks damages from university, alleges violation of federal law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A community service officer with the University of Tennessee on unpaid leave for more than a year alleges UT is violating federal law in failing to give him a chance to work a shift recommended by his doctor. Jonathan Beckers, 58, filed suit against UT Knoxville...
Knox Pride gives young unsheltered people joy during the holidays with Giving Tree program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the holidays approach, hundreds of young people in Knoxville may be wondering where they will sleep at night. Many of those people may not be looking forward to the holidays in the same way others are. Knox Pride wanted to bring them some joy, so...
FBI arrives at Farragut home as part of IRS investigation
FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The FBI said its agents and others responded to a home in West Knox County Tuesday afternoon as part of an IRS investigation. Evidence technicians with the FBI, Knox County Major Crimes Unit and others were spotted at a home on the 400 block of Wyndham Hall Lane in Farragut.
Here is a list of food pantries across East Tennessee that can help families eat
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are fast approaching. As they get closer, it can seem like the price of food is just getting higher. Even though the rate of inflation has slowed down, the price of common grocery items is still tightening family budgets across East Tennessee. There are...
Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook Receives Legacy Award
KNOXVILLE, TN — “Life will be better, the world will be better, when all of the children know they are somebody.” These were the nuggets of wisdom spoken by civil rights icon, The Honorable Reverend Dr. Harold Middlebrook as he accepted the 2022 Legacy Award from the Emerald Youth Foundation before a crowd of over 1,300 at the Knoxville Convention Center.
McAlister's responds after KCSO said a deputy was refused service at independently-owned location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, three deputies arrived at a McAlister's on Schaad Road. They said a cashier there refused to take the order of one deputy, and they left after speaking to a manager. "This incident, unfortunate as it was, is...
Top Tennessee Target Closing In On Commitment
Thanksgiving week isn’t typically a major week for college football recruiting. However, it has the potential to be a big week for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class. One of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets — Daevin Hobbs — is announcing his college commitment on Friday, Nov. 25. Hobbs is deciding between top SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
Claiborne County students move to remote instruction starting Monday
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Due to the rising number of illnesses affecting students and faculty, Claiborne County schools will be on remote instruction on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to CCS. New state law allows districts to utilize remote instructions in the event of dangerous or...
UT senior documents last home game on TikTok; videos receive millions of views
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the regular season for Tennessee football is wrapping up, many celebrated Senior Day at last week’s game against Missouri. Those on and off the field took their final moments at Neyland Stadium, including one senior who has gotten a lot of attention on TikTok, and decided to document his last home […]
Beth Haynes is leaving WBIR: Relive some of her best moments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a bittersweet week at WBIR. We are saying goodbye to one of our most talented, loved and Straight from the Heart members of the Channel 10 family as Beth Haynes sets her sights on new horizons. Tuesday is Beth's last day, but she will always...
Knox County issues 150 violations for littering a year since hiring environmental officer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around a year ago, Knox County hired an environmental officer. They were tasked with investigating large illegal dumping sites and tracking that litter back to its owners. Since they started, they said 150 violations have been issued. They also said eight businesses were taken to court...
Become a driver for ETHRA
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Consider working in a field provides help through the region for individuals and families. East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. ETHRA Public Transit provides door to door transportation services with flexible schedules...
Claiborne County Schools move to remote learning for illness
Claiborne County Schools is the latest to be impacted by illness, causing a temporary switch to remote learning.
