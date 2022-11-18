ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developer files to rezone Dilworth Neighborhood Grille site for office, retail building

 4 days ago

The Keith Corp. is seeking to rezone a 1.6-acre retail plaza in the Dilworth area to add up to 275,000 square feet of office space.

The locally based developer filed a petition with the city of Charlotte to rezone Cavalaris Village, at 911 E. Morehead St., from business to mixed-use development. That site is on the edge of Dilworth and uptown.

It is currently home to Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, Sassy Nail Bar, CrossFit Dilworth and The Big Chill.

