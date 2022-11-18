ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Here’s what we know about undated mail-in ballots & legal challenges in Centre County

By Halie Kines
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06G4K4_0jFiMCuP00

More than 100 mail-in ballots were rejected in the Nov. 8 election in Centre County due to either a signature or date issue, while a legal challenge to one mail ballot has been launched.

Days before the Pennsylvania midterm election, a Pennsylvania Supreme Court order directed counties not to count any undated mail-in ballots. It later clarified that mail-in ballots were to be rejected if the handwritten dates fall before Sept. 19 or after Nov. 8, and absentee ballots were to be rejected if they were dated before Aug. 30 or after Nov. 8.

Ballot curing — contacting voters who’ve made mistakes and giving them a chance to correct them — was left up to individual counties. Centre County was among those that did not do any ballot curing.

During Thursday’s Centre County elections board meeting, Beth Lechman, elections director, said the board rejected 22 ballots with no date, 94 with an incorrect or incomplete date, and eight without a signature.

While the county didn’t do ballot curing, Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe said the suggestion they gave to anyone inquiring about potentially fixing a date or signature issue was to cast a provisional ballot.

If anybody voted provisionally and there was an issue with their mail-in ballot, their provisional ballot was counted, unless there was a violation, Lechman said.

Then Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s campaign, joined by Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, also filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state Supreme Court’s decision.

Lechman said the rejected ballots are kept in their own container in case there is any further decision.

The only known legal challenge unfolding inside the Centre County Courthouse involves a single ballot.

Linda S. Sheckler, of Spring Township, appealed Thursday a decision from the county’s board of elections to count the ballot of a woman whose registered address is a Penn State dorm that’s closed to students.

The appeal alleged the woman failed to declare her new residence when she moved from Centre County to Montgomery County.

The woman was “not entitled to vote in Centre County,” attorney Michael Shakley wrote. He asked a Centre County judge to grant the appeal and order the board of elections to reject the ballot.

The board voted Monday along partisan lines to accept the ballot. Democratic Commissioners Pipe and Mark Higgins voted to count the ballot, while Republican Commissioner Steve Dershem voted against counting the ballot.

It was the first time in at least two decades that a hearing was conducted for a challenged ballot, Pipe said. No hearings have been scheduled.

Reporter Bret Pallotto contributed to this report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CtTy_0jFiMCuP00
Volunteers open and scan mail-in ballots at the Penn Stater on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
therecord-online.com

Cell phones banned from Clinton County Court facilities

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Visitors to the Clinton County Courthouse, the county’s Garden Building and the county’s three district court offices may no longer bring cellphones into those facilities. A court order to that effect was signed by President Judge Craig P. Miller on Monday and the new edict went into effect on Tuesday.
Farm and Dairy

First-generation farmer takes reins of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau

Chris Hoffman had a whirlwind week last week. The first-generation farmer was elected as the ninth President of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Nov. 16, during the group’s 72nd annual meeting in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The rise to head up the state’s largest agricultural advocacy organization was one Hoffman never planned....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Centre County area EMS to disband after decades of service

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County emergency medical service announced that they will soon be disbanded, citing a lack of staffing which has been affecting many others in the area. Port Matilda EMS posted to Facebook Monday, that the choice to disband services was “not made easily and not without a lot of regret.” […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Schmitt to open new office in Downtown Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-Blair) has announced he will be moving to a new office in downtown Altoona in the coming weeks. Schmitt’s new office will be located at 2301 Beale Ave., Suite A, and is expected to be open on Thursday, Dec. 1. Office hours will be 9 a.m. to […]
WTAJ

New shelter hopes to combat homelessness in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Homelessness is always a concern, especially in the winter months. Family Services Incorporated in Altoona hopes that the opening of their new shelter will help to put an end to the problem in Blair County. “This time of year it’s important for us to have as many beds available as possible,” Executive […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily Times

Letters: No excuse for lack of outdoor recreation at jail; Know where to turn for help with  home energy bills

No excuse for lack of outdoor recreation at jail Bret Pallotto’s article, “Advocates push for outdoor recreation at county jail,” does not keep in mind some of the inmates at the jail are awaiting trial and, based on past statistics, some of them are innocent. To deprive people, even those that have been found guilty, of sufficient outdoor space for exercise and access to sunshine borders on being inhumane. Simply because the Centre County jail is new, but was poorly designed, and it would cost additional money to rectify is not an excuse not to proceed. Both sunshine and activity are necessary for healthy living. There is no excuse for denying inmates these basic necessities.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Woodward Township police charge York County man in illegal gun purchase case

DUNNSTOWN, PA – Woodward Township police have charged Jarod Reed Stern, 27, from Wrightsville, PA with illegal sale or transfer of firearms, a third degree felony, and unsworn falsification to authorities, a third degree misdemeanor, after he allegedly put down false information on the federal application to purchase a firearm while on Gunshop Lane in Woodward Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Two Lock Haven fire companies looking at merger

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council is to vote at its Monday night meeting to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
5K+
Followers
220
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy