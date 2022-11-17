Taylor Swift Fans Frustrated by Pop Star’s Silence Regarding Tour Tickets Disaster: ‘I’ve Never Heard Silence Quite This Loud’

Read full article on original website
Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti-Hero’ in Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots
Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot. On Monday (Nov....
Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO
Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
Taylor Swift Tour Almost Spoils Bride-to-Be’s Wedding After Hotel Cancels Room Block
Taylor Swift's tour announcement nearly derailed an upcoming wedding. According to bride-to-be Christina Leonard, Swift's upcoming concert run inadvertently threw a monkey wrench into her upcoming wedding plans after a hotel allegedly canceled the rooms she had already booked. According to NewsCenter 5, Leonard and her fiancé are planning to...
Justice Department Investigating Ticketmaster Following Taylor Swift Tour Tickets Outrage: REPORT
The United States Justice Department is officially launching an investigation into the company that owns Ticketmaster, according to reports. The investigation comes amid increased scrutiny of the company's business practices following the Taylor Swift tour ticket chaos earlier this week, which resulted in the cancellation of the general public on-sale for tickets.
Cardi B Breaks Silence Following Takeoff’s Death, Releases Statement
Cardi B paid tribute to Takeoff hours after attending the late rapper's star-studded funeral. On Friday (Nov. 11), Cardi B broke her silence since Takeoff's tragic death and released a statement on her Instagram page where she honored the fallen Migos rapper. In her post, the Bronx, N.Y. rhymer expressed the "pain and sorrow" Takeoff's death has left on family and friends.
Skittles Responds After Fan Injures Harry Styles’ Eye by Throwing the Candy at Him During Concert
After a fan threw Skittles at Harry Styles while he was on stage in Los Angeles Monday night (Nov. 14), hitting the singer in the eye in the process, the candy company issued a firm PSA to concert-goers. "Don't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," the...
Post Malone Buys $500,000 Pinky Ring – Report
Before Post Malone wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour, he treated himself to an expensive piece of bling. The "Rockstar" artist reportedly copped himself a $500,000 pinky ring. Last Tuesday (Nov. 15), famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers posted a video of Post Malone...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT
After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
Post Malone, Swae Lee’s ‘Sunflower’ Passes Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ as Highest Certified Song in RIAA History
Congratulations are in order for Post Malone and Swae Lee because their collaborative track "Sunflower" is officially the biggest song in history. On Monday (Nov. 14), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified Post Malone and Swae Lee's tune "Sunflower" at 17 million copies sold, surpassing Lil Nas X's 2019 viral song "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which now stands at 16 million units sold. The former song, produced by Carter Lang and Louis Bell, appears on the soundtrack to the 2018 animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Sam Smith Caught Awkwardly Filming TikTok Outside of Woman’s Apartment: WATCH
Getting spotted making a making a TikTok in public is undeniably embarrassing, but Sam Smith probably isn't too worried after recently getting caught in the act. A woman went viral on TikTok after she filmed the the "Unholy" singer filming a TikTok outside her apartment. (Sadly, Kim Petras wasn't around at the time.)
Video Resurfaces of Grammy CEO Explaining How Artists Win Grammys
While hip-hop artists and fans debate over who should have been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards, a video has resurfaced starring Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. explaining how artists win Grammys. The video is from entertainment journalist and Twitter user @OleleSalvador who filmed Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of...
Women Claim They Were Denied Entry Into Hollywood Bar for Being Too ‘Curvy’
A Hollywood club is under fire after allegedly denying entry to two patrons due to their size. Two women took to Instagram to share that they were denied entry to The Highlight Room in L.A., despite being part of a group of friends who were let in ahead of them.
