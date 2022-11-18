Read full article on original website
Related
Which Cities Are Building the Most New Apartments in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
It seems like no matter where you look these days there are new apartment complexes popping up all over. That's certainly the case in Sioux Falls where nearly 2,000 new units were added in 2021 and more than 3,000 so far in 2022. But South Dakota's largest city is hardly...
Falls Park Has Been Transformed into a Winter Wonderland
After weeks and weeks of preparation, the city of Sioux Falls flicked the switch on Friday night (November 18) to turn on the 2022 version of the Falls Park Winter Wonderland. The entire Falls Park area along the Big Sioux River has once again been transformed into a dazzling display of festive holiday lights that will illuminate the night skies from late November through early January in Sioux Falls.
These Two Traditions Kick off the Holiday Season in Sioux Falls
Sure there might already be a light dusting of snow on the ground, the Falls park Winter Wonderland is underway and Christmas songs are playing in stores, wait, didn't that start just after Labor Day? It sure seems like it anyway. But, the official start of the holiday season here in Sioux Falls doesn't get underway until the gigantic Christmas tree at the Washington Pavilion lights up.
Popular Black Hills Ski Resort Opens In Two Weeks
Think you've been hearing voices lately telling you to be prepared for fun in December? Those voices have two loop messages. First, the snow is getting deeper in the Black Hills. Second, go find your skis and snowboards!. It won't be long until you get back on the slopes as...
Sioux Falls Dogs Aren’t Hungry For These Thanksgiving Foods
The Thanksgiving holiday only means one thing. Food and lots of it. It's a time to gather with family and friends to enjoy a delicious turkey and those awesome side dishes. It's also one of the major holidays that dogs hope to have a little taste of all that yummy food.
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
Sioux Empire On Tap 2023 Tickets Go On-Sale Friday
Sioux Empire On Tap is back for 2023. They will be pouring up good times and great beer at the Sioux Falls Convention Center at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Sioux Empire On Tap tickets go on sale Friday, November 25, 2022. Just in time...
South Dakota Coyote QB Carson Camp to Transfer
The South Dakota Coyote Football season in 2022 has come to an end, and with it come several tough decisions. On Monday, longtime starting quarterback Carson Camp made the announcement that he plans to enter the transfer portal to find a new college football home beyond this seaosn. Here is...
A Sioux Falls Favorite Eatery Closes and Goes Back on the Road
Almost three years ago Watecha Bowl was born during a pandemic and owner Lawrence West began introducing and serving delicious Native American Cuisine to the Sioux Empire- -from his food truck. The popularity of the traditional Indian fry bread and tacos, Frybread cheese curds, frybread fingers, bowls, burgers, and more,...
The Most Unusual Christmas Shopping Season In Sioux Falls History
It seems you see it earlier and earlier every year. Christmas displays in the stores used to appear sometime shortly after Thanksgiving, right? Then it was shortly before Thanksgiving. Then it seemed like the 'Santa stuff' would show up not long after Halloween. And then, egads! We'd see Christmasy things before the trick-or-treaters had even come around. Heck, it probably won't be long before Christmas sales will be displayed next to the 4th of July firecrackers.
Boss Comedy (Phone Tap) – Brooke & Jeffrey on Hot 104.7
Today’s Phone Tap victim is starting a new job soon, and we’re posing as his new supervisor. We’re ready to be the COOL BOSS, the person in the office who is certain she’s the funniest person in the building. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7...
South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft Declares for NFL Draft
South Dakota State Tight End Tucker Kraft has long been on the radar of NFL teams as one of the premier players at his position in all of College Football. On Monday morning, the Kraft sweepstakes have officially begun, as the talented pass catcher for the Jackrabbits announced that he intends to declare for the NFL Draft.
South Dakota State Football Lands No. 1 Seed in FCS Playoffs
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have had a historic season on the football field and they were rewarded with more history on Sunday. SDSU was named the No. 1 seed in the FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history as the brackets were released on Sunday afternoon. SDSU...
Augustana Basketball Set To Begin Conference Play This Week
The young college basketball season turns to conference play this Tuesday as the Augustana University men's and women's teams play a doubleheader at the Sanford Pentagon against Northern Sun opponent Wayne State. In game one the 5:30 PM tip for the men will be its home opener. Augustana is 2-2...
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0