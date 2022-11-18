ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Falls Park Has Been Transformed into a Winter Wonderland

After weeks and weeks of preparation, the city of Sioux Falls flicked the switch on Friday night (November 18) to turn on the 2022 version of the Falls Park Winter Wonderland. The entire Falls Park area along the Big Sioux River has once again been transformed into a dazzling display of festive holiday lights that will illuminate the night skies from late November through early January in Sioux Falls.
