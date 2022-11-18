Union City, Tenn.–Union City Schools, the Obion County Chamber of Commerce, and Main Street Union City will be on the same team again in the upcoming holiday season. UC Director of Schools Wes Kennedy has presented each system employee $200 in “Tornado Cash” as part of their Christmas bonus, with that money to be spent with area businesses and merchants who are members of the Obion County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Union City.

UNION CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO