Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
“Tornado Cash” to Benefit School Staff and Local Businesses
The continued push by the Obion County Chamber of Commerce to shop local, has received a big boost. The Union City School System will again use “Tornado Cash” to distribute to their employees. Chamber of Commerce Community Relations Director Brooke Simmons told Thunderbolt News about the local benefits.(AUDIO)
radionwtn.com
Baptist-Union City Receives “A” Safety Grade
Union City, Tenn.–The Leapfrog Group awarded Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City an “A” Hospital Safety Grade. This national distinction celebrates the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. “Baptist Union City is honored to receive this ‘A’ rating from LeapFrog, and I am grateful...
radionwtn.com
UC Schools Teams Up To ‘Shop Local’
Union City, Tenn.–Union City Schools, the Obion County Chamber of Commerce, and Main Street Union City will be on the same team again in the upcoming holiday season. UC Director of Schools Wes Kennedy has presented each system employee $200 in “Tornado Cash” as part of their Christmas bonus, with that money to be spent with area businesses and merchants who are members of the Obion County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Union City.
radionwtn.com
Dresden Awarded $100,000 Downtown Improvement Grant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today the 16 Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities that are recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants. The city of Dresden has received a $100,000 grant for downtown improvements, which will be a big help to the community which was hard hit by last December’s tornado.
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park To Offer Free Admission To SNAP Recipients In 2023
Union City, Tennessee—Discovery Park of America has announced that the museum and heritage park in Union City, Tennessee, will participate in the Museums for All program beginning in January 2023. This initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM). The program aims to ensure that all children and adults have access to high-quality museum experiences.
thunderboltradio.com
Annual “Feeding of 5,000” Taking Place in Union City
The annual Feeding of 5,000 will take place today in Obion County. The Obion County Ministerial Association event will start this morning at the Fairgrounds in Union City. The Refuge Church pastor, Bro. Dan Huggins, told Thunderbolt News about the history of the event in Union City.(AUDIO) Bro. Huggins said...
WBBJ
Free meals given out by church in West Tennessee
BELLS, Tenn. — The season of giving is upon us, and a local church has made it their mission to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Members of the Knee Temple Church handed out 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in Bells and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. Members says this is...
WBBJ
West Tennessee church taking donations for upcoming giveaway
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A Greenfield church is hosting a free giveaway in December. Greenfield First Baptist Church says they will be hosting the giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Items available will include gently used clothes, household items, toys, and non-perishable food items. You can drop off items to be...
radionwtn.com
Kerry Smith
Mr. Kerry Smith, 66, of Martin, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home. Kerry was born Thursday, March 22, 1956, in Fulton, Kentucky, son of the late William Harold and Marion Louise (Lochridge) Smith. He was also preceded in death by his brother: Terry Glynn Smith.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fair Wins Festival Of Trees Best Of Show
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Fair won Best of Show in the 2022 Festival of Trees. A large crowd was on hand for this morning’s Chamber Coffee and announcement of winners. There are some 30 entries this year. The Fair’s entry was 100 percent homemade and crocheted by Tracy...
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas and holiday events in the Local 6 area
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Christmas and holiday events are popping up all across the Local 6 region. Browse through our list to see what's happening where you live. Kentucky. Paducah. Nov. 22 — Holiday Lighting Ceremony The Holiday Lighting Ceremony celebration will include carolers, refreshments, and a tree-lighting....
radionwtn.com
James Jay Kemerer
Mr. James Jay Kemerer, 81, of Union City, died Saturday at Jackson, Madison County General Hospital. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Garden. Visitation will be held Tuesday at White-Ranson Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to...
radionwtn.com
Bettye Green
Mrs. Battye Green, 77, of Troy, died Sunday, at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at White-Mahon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
radionwtn.com
Paris Youth Surpasses His Birthday Goal For Shelter Animals
Paris, Tenn.–Kane Price and his big heart have done it again. For the third year in a row, he has organized a food drive for the local animal shelter instead of birthday gifts. This year, he surpassed his goal, raising $1,200 for the animals at the Paris/Henry County Animal...
radionwtn.com
Martin Christmas Parade Set December 5
MARTIN, Tenn. – The city of Martin and Martin Kiwanis Club will host the 2022 Christmas parade at 7 p.m., Dec. 5, with a theme of “Christmas Joy.” The parade will start at UT Martin, proceed east on University Street, turn left on Lindell Street and continue through downtown Martin.
WBBJ
Former firefighter pleads guilty to series of West Tennessee arsons
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former volunteer firefighter has pled guilty to a series of arsons in West Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 27-year-old Codie Austin Clark was arrested in April 2021 in connection to a fire at New Salem Presbyterian Church in Sharon. The TBI...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 21, 2022
June Gray (Overcast) Ladd, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1932, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Bryan Cortez and Patye (Wall) Overcast. She was an avid reader and gardener, spending...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local church packs Thanksgiving meal kits to deliver to families in need
MARTIN, TN — Everything seems to cost more these days, and your Thanksgiving dinner is no different. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost 20% more this year than it did in 2021. One local church is lending a helping...
radionwtn.com
Turkey Giveaway A Huge Success
Paris, Tenn.–Tuesday’s turkey giveaway at Patriot Express Mart was a huge success, with 300 frozen turkeys given away free. A long line of cars lined Chickasaw and into the parking lot of the Express Mart as volunteers from the convenience store, SolarFields, and Lewy’s handed out turkeys. Patriot Express Mart owner Jay Sukhadia thanked SolarFields, Lewy’s, Coca-Cola and Walmart for their donations of turkeys, canned and baked goods and Coke products that were included in the giveaway. (SolarFields photo).
radionwtn.com
Festival Of Trees To Open Tuesday In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–The Downtown Paris 5 & 10 Event Center is filled with merry and bright Christmas trees for the annual Festival of Trees which will open Tuesday. A Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Coffee will be held at 8 a.m. at which winners will be announced and it will be open to the public at 1 p.m. The Festival of Trees will be open through December 18 every day. Photo by Shannon McFarlin.
Comments / 0