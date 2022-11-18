ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowan County, NC

State to consider new Highway Historical Marker in Chowan

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

The North Carolina Highway Historical Marker program is back in business after a three-year hiatus because of a lack of state funding.

Ansley Wegner with the North Carolina Office of Archives and History told a Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch audience Wednesday that the state will consider new marker locations for the first time in three years when its advisory committee meets next month.

One of the more than 30 applications that will be considered is in Chowan County. Wegner said a normal marker meeting considers a dozen applications, with about half being approved. The advisory committee will also resume its normal May meetings next year.

“The next marker meeting is going to be massive,” Wegner said. “This year, we are going to put up more (signs) just because we have more applications.”

The Highway Historical Marker program receives its funding from the N.C. Department of Transportation but money woes at NCDOT the last several years put a pause on the marker program.

Wegner said the state has allocated $100,000 to the program this year for the cost of new markers and repair of damaged ones. That is up from the as much as $60,000 annually it previously received from NCDOT before the money was cut off.

“The way the legislation was written up it said DOT may give the marker program up to $60,000,” Wegner said. “That also says that they (DOT) may not (fund the program) and they took that option for three years. We had no money for three years.”

The marker in Chowan, if approved, would call attention to the N.C. Supreme Court’s State v. Mann decision in 1830. The state’s highest court ruled that slave owners had absolute authority over the persons they enslaved and could not be found guilty of committing violence against them.

The case stems from an incident where John Mann was convicted of battery after he shot and wounded a female slave as she tried to escape a lashing. The Supreme Court ended up overturning the decision.

If approved, the marker in Chowan would be located at the southeast corner of Freemason and Broad streets in Edenton. A dentist’s office is now located there but the site was once the site of Mann’s home.

“We do not shy away from the reprehensible stories in our history,” Wegner said. “I think that is one thing that sets us apart from other marker programs. We are putting these stories out there so people don’t forget.”

The state’s Highway Historical Marker program started in 1935 and there are now over 1,600 markers across the state. There is at least one marker in every one of the state’s 100 counties.

The advisory committee that selects marker locations is made up of 10 history professors from across the state. The advisory committee does not make recommendations for signs, it only considers applications from the public.

“They (committee) are experts in some sort of North Carolina history,” Wegner said. “Someone will say, ‘How come somebody doesn’t have a marker?’ Most likely it’s because no one has applied for it. We don’t sit in our office and decide what the state is going to mark.”

Wegner said the marker program is not a “walk of fame.” A person has to be deceased for at least 25 years before they can be considered for a marker.

“We are just not marking famous and important people,” Wegner said. “We have to have time for history to judge people. It’s a high bar statewide.’’

There are currently 22 highway markers in Chowan and 15 in Pasquotank. Currituck has nine markers while Camden and Perquimans have eight and six, respectively.

Since 1940, the hand-made markers, which have the same script on both sides, have been manufactured in Ohio. The current cost of a marker is $2,340.

They are built to last for generations, Wegner said.

At least most of the time.

Wegner said around a dozen are hit by vehicles or suffer other damage every year, forcing the state to repair them. Some are also stolen: one was recently found for sale in an antique store in Tennessee.

“They get hit by cars and, unfortunately, that happens way too often,” Wegener said. “We have not been able to get it (the one in Tennessee) back yet. They should not be for sale anywhere. It is basically stolen state property.’’

ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

