U.S. govt official: meeting on N.Korea on sidelines of APEC was "very productive and free flowing"

 4 days ago
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. government official said on Friday that the United Nations security council should meet to discuss North Korea's latest missile launches.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris' meeting on the sidelines of an APEC summit in Bangkok on Friday with leaders from South Korea, Japan, Canada, New Zealand and others was "very productive and free flowing", the official said.

