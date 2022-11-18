ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 16

Related
delawarevalleynews.com

Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker

Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Driver Intentionally Runs Down, Kills Man After Argument at Bar

A suspected hit-and-run driver who Philadelphia police say intentionally ran down a man outside of a bar in the Northeast will face several charges, including third-degree murder, authorities said. Frederick Falcon, who lives a little more than a mile from the bar, will be charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter,...
FREDERICKSBURG, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Officials have identified the victim and the suspect in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Police say on Friday officers with the Wilmington Police Department were investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located 52-year-old Michael...
WILMINGTON, DE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
69K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy