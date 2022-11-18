SACRAMENTO — Thanksgiving is just days away, and while many are hard at work in the kitchen preparing their holiday spread, it is also one of the busiest weeks of the giving season.Inflation is hitting the "givers" hard, who must get creative while putting together holiday meal boxes for food-insecure families."We know right now, the need has never been higher," said Amanda McCarthy, Executive Director of River City Food Bank in Sacramento."It's the perfect storm, two years of the pandemic, and now with rising costs for everything, people are really struggling and having to make impossible decisions between putting food...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 49 MINUTES AGO