kbsi23.com
Wanted Zeigler man arrested in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Zeigler man faces a drug charge after he was arrested. Kaleb L. Flood, 29, of Zeigler was wanted on a felony warrant for theft. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received an...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
wsiu.org
A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale
A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
kbsi23.com
18 year old dies after crash in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – An 18 year old died after a crash Saturday night in Carbondale. Trace O. Bittle, 18, of Marion, was driving on East Walnut Street near Village Drive. Police responded around 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 19. Bittle was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale....
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
KFVS12
Du Quoin man sentenced for violating protection order
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was sentenced recently for violating a protection order. According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dustin Lee Dimitroff, 26, of Du Quoin, was sentenced to 5.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in each case.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 19th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to a residence. Darrell Hough of East 6th was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for alleged domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Woodlawn man found guilty of murder and other charges
A Jefferson County Jury deliberated just over two hours before finding a 31-year-old Woodlawn man guilty of three counts of murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and being an armed habitual criminal. Jaquez Gardner faced the charges in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Jamarco Foulks on the Corner...
wsiu.org
A Union County man is convicted of grooming and other charges
A Union County man has been convicted of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and solicitation to meet a child. The Union County State’s Attorney reports 51-year-old Billy Tellor of Dongola was charged with using the internet to contact a child via an instant messaging service with the intent to commit a sex offense against the child.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man sentenced to 7.5 years for unlawful use of weapons by a felon
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced to 7.5 years for an unlawful use of weapons by a felon charge. Tyree McQueen-Johnson, 31, of Carbondale was sentenced after pleading guilty in Jackson County to the charge of unlawful use of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Centralia men receive 15-year prison terms for possession of large amount of meth
Two Centralia men have been sentenced to 15 years in prison in Clinton County Court on a Class X charge of possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine. 36-year-old Brandon McMullin and 46-year-old Joshua Phelps both of West 7th Street were both arrested in a July traffic stop in New Baden where they were allegedly found in possession of several baggies containing 266 grams of meth, as well as 286 capsules of a substance believed to contain fentanyl and a smaller amount of a controlled substance.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police searching for woman charged with opioid trafficking
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a woman charged with four counts of drug trafficking. Police say she's charged in connection to an ongoing investigation into opioid trafficking. The police department is searching for 57-year-old Shelia Annie Shumpert of Paducah, wanted on charges of trafficking carfentanil...
wjpf.com
Newsradio WJPF interview with Ed Cunningham | November 21, 2022
Tom Miller sits down with Carterville Mayor Brad Robinson to discuss the various construction projects still being worked on throughout the city....
southernillinoisnow.com
Jeep destroyed by fire on I-57 at Marion-Jefferson County line
The Kell Fire Department reports a 2014 Jeep Patriot that had just left the repair shop was destroyed in a fire on northbound I-57 at the Marion-Jefferson County Line early Friday night. Chief Lonnie McDaneld says the fire in the vehicle owned by Angelica Bickers is believed to be mechanical...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
KFVS12
Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight
Ill. firearm deer season starts today.
wfcnnews.com
West Frankfort Moose Lodge closes its doors
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A popular event venue and restaurant / bar in West Frankfort has closed its doors to the public. The West Frankfort Moose Lodge, located on Main Street in West Frankfort, closed yesterday, forcing some upcoming events to be cancelled. According to staff, they were "unceremoniously" notified of...
KFVS12
Small earthquake recorded near East Cape Girardeau
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Alexander County early Friday morning, November 18. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake registered at 5:13 a.m. nearly two miles southeast of East Cape Girardeau. No one has reported feeling the very light quake. To learn more...
