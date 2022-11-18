ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person cut with ‘long knife’ after early morning argument Friday

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was reportedly cut with a “long knife” during an argument early Friday morning.

Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says that officers were called to the 4100-block of Blue Spring Road for a cutting around 4:13 a.m.

Authorities searching for four children last seen in Sylacauga

White says the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Police believe a verbal altercation is what led to the incident.

Joseph Scott McCaulley (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

54-year-old Joseph Scott McCaulley was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated assault. He was also arrested on two warrants.

McCaulley’s bond was set at $2,500.

WHNT News 19

