Paris, Tenn.–The Downtown Paris 5 & 10 Event Center is filled with merry and bright Christmas trees for the annual Festival of Trees which will open Tuesday. A Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Coffee will be held at 8 a.m. at which winners will be announced and it will be open to the public at 1 p.m. The Festival of Trees will be open through December 18 every day. Photo by Shannon McFarlin.

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO