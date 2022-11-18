Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Tornadoes Light Up Three Pointers
Union City, Tenn.–Joseph Lattus sank seven of Union City’s 13 3-pointers to help lift the Golden Tornadoes to a 70-59 Hall of Champions win at Covington Saturday night. Lattus made five treys in the first half and two more in the fourth quarter when UC outscored the Chargers 26-15 to break away from a 44-all tie. He finished with a game-high 23 points to lead a trio of double-figure scorers for the Twisters.
radionwtn.com
Kerry Smith
Mr. Kerry Smith, 66, of Martin, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home. Kerry was born Thursday, March 22, 1956, in Fulton, Kentucky, son of the late William Harold and Marion Louise (Lochridge) Smith. He was also preceded in death by his brother: Terry Glynn Smith.
radionwtn.com
James Jay Kemerer
Mr. James Jay Kemerer, 81, of Union City, died Saturday at Jackson, Madison County General Hospital. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Garden. Visitation will be held Tuesday at White-Ranson Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to...
radionwtn.com
Gary Lee Snow
Gary Lee Snow, 71, of Paris, Tennessee, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Gary was born Saturday, April 28, 1951, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Carlton D. Snow and the late Mary Elizabeth Smith Snow. In addition to his parents: he was also preceded in death by two sisters: Barbara J. Tyler, and Marion J. “Jackie” Roberts.
radionwtn.com
Jeffrey Alan Paschall
Mr. Jeffrey Alan Paschall, 61, of Paris, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at AHC of Paris. He was born August 19, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky, to Walter Elvis Paschall and Bille June Jones Paschall, who preceded him in death. Jeff was a member of Manley’s Chapel Methodist Church. He worked...
radionwtn.com
Bettye Green
Mrs. Battye Green, 77, of Troy, died Sunday, at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at White-Mahon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
radionwtn.com
UC Schools Teams Up To ‘Shop Local’
Union City, Tenn.–Union City Schools, the Obion County Chamber of Commerce, and Main Street Union City will be on the same team again in the upcoming holiday season. UC Director of Schools Wes Kennedy has presented each system employee $200 in “Tornado Cash” as part of their Christmas bonus, with that money to be spent with area businesses and merchants who are members of the Obion County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Union City.
radionwtn.com
Union City Man Arrested In Kentucky After Multi-Agency Pursuit
Wickliffe, Ky.–A Union City man was arrested in Kentucky Saturday night following a multi-agency pursuit. The pursuit started in Pulaski County, Tenn., and ended in Wickcliffe, Kentucky. Ballard County, Kentucky Sheriff Deputies said they were notified by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office they were in a pursuit of a...
WBBJ
North Madison County road to close temporarily next week
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A northern Madison County road is being temporarily closed next week. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on November 28, Old Medina Road will be closed at the railroad just north of the Forked Deer River near Bakers Chapel Road. They say traffic that uses Old Medina...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two adults flown to Tennessee hospital after Sunday night crash in Graves County, Kentucky
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two adults were flown to an out-of-state hospital after they were seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Graves County, Kentucky, the sheriff's office says, but a baby in the car with them was uninjured. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Mallori Dawson of...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fair Wins Festival Of Trees Best Of Show
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Fair won Best of Show in the 2022 Festival of Trees. A large crowd was on hand for this morning’s Chamber Coffee and announcement of winners. There are some 30 entries this year. The Fair’s entry was 100 percent homemade and crocheted by Tracy...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 21, 2022
June Gray (Overcast) Ladd, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1932, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Bryan Cortez and Patye (Wall) Overcast. She was an avid reader and gardener, spending...
radionwtn.com
Martin Christmas Parade Set December 5
MARTIN, Tenn. – The city of Martin and Martin Kiwanis Club will host the 2022 Christmas parade at 7 p.m., Dec. 5, with a theme of “Christmas Joy.” The parade will start at UT Martin, proceed east on University Street, turn left on Lindell Street and continue through downtown Martin.
radionwtn.com
WestStar Hosts New County Mayors’ Forum
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin’s WestStar Leadership program held the New West Tennessee Mayors Meet-up event Nov. 9 at the Dunagan Alumni Center on the main campus. The event was co-sponsored by Northwest Tennessee Development District, Southwest Tennessee Development District, UT Martin and WestStar Leadership.
radionwtn.com
City Of Paris Thanksgiving Closings
Paris City Hall will be CLOSED on Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th, 2022 and will reopen at 7:30 am on Monday, November 28th. City of Paris Public Works Department will be CLOSED on Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th, 2022, and will reopen at 7:30 am on Monday, November 28th. Thursday Sanitation routes will be run on Wednesday, November 23rd. There will be no Bulk pickup this week.
radionwtn.com
Festival Of Trees To Open Tuesday In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–The Downtown Paris 5 & 10 Event Center is filled with merry and bright Christmas trees for the annual Festival of Trees which will open Tuesday. A Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Coffee will be held at 8 a.m. at which winners will be announced and it will be open to the public at 1 p.m. The Festival of Trees will be open through December 18 every day. Photo by Shannon McFarlin.
wymt.com
Web Exclusive: Tour Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee ranch
HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WYMT) - If you are a Loretta Lynn fan, you most likely know about her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Visitors can see Lynn’s historic home, tour the grounds and the replica of her Butcher Hollow cabin. The Johnson County, Kentucky native...
radionwtn.com
Turkey Giveaway At Patriot Express Mart Tuesday
Paris, Tenn.–Patriot Express Mart is holding a turkey drive and will be handing out 300 turkeys to anyone in need Tuesday, November 22. Owner Jay Sukhadia said the turkey giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. Several businesses and private individuals have donated to make this happen. Coca-Cola has donated...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Seek, Salute Substitute Teachers
With cold and flu season in full force, the Weakley County Schools district is recruiting additional substitute teachers. With November 18th marking National Substitute Teacher Appreciation Day, faculty and staff, students, and subs are highlighting the importance of the role in our schools. Substitutes are often in high demand throughout...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Home Lost To Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A Carroll County family lost their home to fire Sunday evening. No one was reported injured and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to 214 Blooming Grove Road at 5:1 p.m. and found the...
Comments / 0