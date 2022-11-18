Read full article on original website
Gareth Southgate's England lineup leaked ahead of Iran clash
England's lineup to face Iran in their opening World Cup Group B game has been leaked.
When do England play next?
England cruised past Iran in their opening World Cup group game as Bukayo Saka scored twice in a massive 6-1 win at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayy
What is England's biggest World Cup win?
England opened their World Cup campaign in pretty much the best possible fashion, tearing Iran apart in a 6-2 win at the Khalifa International Stadium - but the result is not their biggest at the tournament.
United States predicted lineup vs England - World Cup
Predicting the United States lineup to face England at the World Cup.
How to watch England vs United States on TV & live stream
How to watch England vs United States in Group B at the 2022 World Cup on TV & live streaming platforms.
Why was Argentina's goals disallowed?
Argentina had three goals ruled out in their 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he wants to 'checkmate' Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping he can 'checkmate' Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate at the World Cup.
United States vs Wales - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the World Cup meeting between the United States and Wales in Group B, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Cristiano Ronaldo on timing of bombshell interview: 'I talk when I want to'
Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed his controversial interview ahead of Portugal's World Cup opener.
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo mutually terminates Man Utd contract
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is released by Man Utd.
Frank Lampard confirms he failed with 2 massive transfers as Chelsea manager
Frank Lampard reveals two massive transfers he failed to pull off as Chelsea manager.
Gareth Bale unwilling to accept any 'excuses' for Wales at World Cup
Gareth Bale says Wales reaching a World Cup should not be considered the result of their efforts, but the start.
Why is there so much injury-time at the World Cup?
Why there's so much time being added on at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Olivier Giroud ties Thierry Henry's all-time France scoring record
Olivier Giroud moved level with Thierry Henry on France's all-time scorers list after he scored twice in France's 4-1 win against Australia.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing Real Madrid return; West Ham to listen to Rice offers
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon, Bernardo Silva & more.
How can England qualify for the World Cup knockout stages?
England ran riot against Iran in their opening World Cup game which has left them in a great position in Group B. How can they qualify for the round of 16?
World Cup 2014: Andrea Pirlo shows England what they're missing
Remembering Andrea Pirlo's flamboyant display against England at the 2014 World Cup.
Bukayo Saka suggests England proved a point with huge Iran win
Bukayo Saka has revealed that he and his England teammates felt they showed their 'quality' in their 6-2 win against Iran at the World Cup.
The England players who impressed in thrashing of Iran
England smashed Iran in their opening game of the 2022 World Cup, putting on a show in a memorable encounter in Qatar. Here are the players who impressed the most.
World Cup Day 2 roundup: England thrash Iran; Wales rescue draw vs USA; Netherlands beat Senegal
Live text coverage of day two of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
