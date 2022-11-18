Titans' Derrick Henry had historic passing performance vs. Packers: 'I call myself a young Peyton Manning'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Related
Sporting News
Ravens' Lamar Jackson picks up unusual, drive-stalling delay of game penalty by punting ball
The Ravens were hoping to mount their first touchdown drive of the day in the fourth quarter of their defensive slog against the Panthers. It looked like Baltimore was driving and might have a chance to reach the end zone for the first time. However, a third-and-8 played a part in ensuring that they would be forced to settle for a field goal.
Sporting News
Ron Rivera has one-word answer for why Taylor Heinicke is still Commanders' starting QB over Carson Wentz
Ron Rivera officially ended the Commanders' quarterback controversy before it could begin in earnest. Rivera announced his decision when he was asked whether Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz would be the team's starter going forward after the team's 23-10 victory over the Texans in Week 11. "We're going to go...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 12 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Week 12 brings a break from byes with a full game feast starting with a tripleheader on Thanksgiving. Having a full complement of start 'em, sit 'em options sounds great, but it can actually create more headaches for fantasy football owners obsessing over every roster decision ahead of the stretch run. Fortunately, Sporting News' NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his latest helping of lineup advice.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Sporting News
NFL Thanksgiving halftime shows: Who is performing during Cowboys, Lions games in 2022?
The NFL is in the process of taking over every holiday from September through February, but the league has had a monopoly on Thanksgiving for nearly a century. The Thanksgiving slate of games, which routinely comes in among the most-watched sporting events of the year, has become a spectacle itself.
Sporting News
What channel is 49ers vs. Cardinals on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 11
Buenos dias, football. The NFL crossed the Atlantic four times this year; Monday night, it heads south of the border to bring you 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City. In the final game of the league's 2022 International Series, the 49ers will look to extend their winning streak to three. San Francisco (5-4) entered Week 11 one-half game behind Seattle for first place in the NFC West. The Niners also can put distance between themselves and the Cardinals (4-6) in the division with a win.
Sporting News
Josh Allen sends love to Bills Mafia after win over Browns: 'Pay those fans some f—ing respect'
The Bills were able to snap their two-game losing streak with a 31-23 win over the Browns in Week 11, and they are taking nothing about the victory for granted. That's especially true regarding how they got to the Week 11 matchup, which was moved from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., to Detroit because of a massive snowstorm in the Buffalo area.
Sporting News
Melvin Gordon says goodbye to Broncos fans with O.J. Simpson meme
Melvin Gordon is keeping things interesting on his way out of Denver. A day after he was released by the Broncos, Gordon said farewell to the fans with a photoshopped meme of himself inside O.J. Simpson's Ford Bronco during the infamous 1994 police chase. The meme shows Gordon in the...
Sporting News
Who is Squirrel Winter? Meet Bills fan who helped clear Josh Allen's driveway ahead of Browns game
There aren't many fanbases that compare to Bills Mafia, particularly when it comes to what they will do for their team. One such Bills fan has made headlines for helping out Buffalo's most essential player. During the Bills' Week 11 contest against the Browns, CBS broadcasters Andrew Catalon and James...
Sporting News
It sure sounds like Zach Wilson is losing the Jets' locker room
The Jets lost to the Patriots on Sunday, but Zach Wilson may be losing the locker room. Wilson's performance on Sunday left a lot to be desired for a No. 2 overall pick: The second-year quarterback threw for 77 yards on 9-of-22 passing against a stout Patriots defense, but many, many plays were left on the field in the 10-3 loss to New England.
Sporting News
NFL coaches on the hot seat: Broncos have more reasons to fire Nathaniel Hackett after OT loss to Raiders
The rumors about the Broncos firing coach Nathaniel Hackett during or right after his first season with the team are headed toward becoming reality. Hackett is set to suffer a similar fate as Matt Rhule and Frank Reich, who were let go earlier in the 2022 NFL season with the Panthers and Colts, respectively, performing below expectations.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots climb; Vikings, Giants, Jets stumble for Week 12
Week 11 in the NFL changed a few things for the strongest playoff contenders, while some of the bad teams, surprising or not, continued their season-long frustrations. There was no shakeup at the tippy top, but enough to add a little extra drama to the NFC and AFC playoff races.
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 12: Deshaun Watson, Jameson Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. among top free agent pickups
Welcoming to stashing season! As playoff pictures snap into focus in fantasy football leagues, contenders are stocking up on assets who might -- might -- be able to help in the postseason. As such, guys who have yet to play this year, including Deshaun Watson, Jameson Williams, and Odell Beckham Jr., will be among the top Week 12 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. These guys aren't worth waiver claims like Samaje Perine, Latavius Murray, and Cam Akers, but they are worth targeting after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Sporting News
Justin Fields injury update: Conflicting reports emerge about Bears QB's shoulder
A lot rests on Justin Fields' shoulders, both literally and figuratively. The Bears quarterback has come alive in recent weeks, utilizing his legs more to help open up the Chicago offense. Coincidentally, it was on a running play in the fourth quarter that left Fields injured, and his status for Week 12 in doubt.
Sporting News
What is J.J. Watt's jersey patch? Cardinals pass rusher wears illustrious award on uniform
J.J. Watt isn't just "The Man" — he's a Man of the Year. The Cardinals edge rusher has earned plenty of accolades throughout his career, and has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in NFL history. That said, it's what he's done off the field that...
Sporting News
Why John Ridgeway's suplex tackle on Texans' Dameon Pierce didn't result in an ejection
The Texans and Commanders present: NFL Extreme Rules. Commanders D-lineman John Ridgeway and Texans rookie standout Dameon Pierce might not be on a WWE card anytime soon, but Ridgeway provided a little taste of what you can expect if the two ever meet in the squared circle. In the third...
Sporting News
When is the next 'Manningcast'? Updated TV schedule for ESPN's alternate 'Monday Night Football' broadcast
"Monday Night Football" comes with a twist this week: the game between the 49ers and Cardinals will be played in Mexico City. Fans of the "Manningcast" will be disappointed, though, as Peyton and Eli Manning are still on a break from their popular broadcast. This is their second break of...
Sporting News
What happened to J.J. Watt? Cardinals star overcame 'very emotional' heart scare during season
There aren't many players in the NFL who can compete with the toughness of J.J. Watt. In his Age 33 campaign, the Cardinals edge rusher has appeared in nine of the team's 10 games and has racked up his most sacks (5.5) since 2018 and most tackles for loss (seven) since 2020, and he has graded out as the 53rd-best interior defender, according to ProFootballFocus.
Sporting News
Bills vs. Lions odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 12
The Bills will head back to the Motor City on Thanksgiving to play the Lions at Ford Field in the first game of the annual tripleheader (12:30 p.m. ET, CBS). Buffalo snapped its two-game losing streak last week with an eight-point win over the Browns in Detroit. As for the Lions, they are riding a three-game winning streak after defeating the Giants 31-18 on the road. Detroit is also looking to fix its Thanksgiving woes, as it's lost five-straight games on Turkey Day.
Sporting News
Thanksgiving FanDuel Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for Thursday's daily fantasy football contests
Week 12 kicks off with a Thanksgiving tripleheader and an enhanced opportunity for more NFL DFS action. Our FanDuel lineup for Thursday's slate features a veteran signal-caller looking to bounce back after a rough performance, a couple of high-quality tight ends, and two running backs with favorable matchups. Before we...
