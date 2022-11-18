Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ trick lets players speed around the map
A new trick discovered in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lets players speed around the map in what is being called the “G Walk”. Released last month, NME described the game in a four-star review as a “top-notch shooter with a fun campaign and solid multiplayer offering”, adding: “If you’re going to pick up one multiplayer game this year, there’s a good argument that it should be this one.”
“Pacifist” ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ player reaches max level with zero kills
A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player has managed to reach the maximum level in the game without killing a single other player. The player in question is YouTuber ThatFriendlyGuy who, true to his name, has embarked on a surprisingly pacifist approach to the game. ThatFriendlyGuy has achieved a somewhat unusual Call of Duty challenge, and has reached the game’s max level of 55 with zero kills to his record.
The best sidearms in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players get to unlock various sidearm pistols and add them in different loadouts. While sidearms are not the most powerful weapons in the game, they serve a specific purpose and are decent at close range. Swapping your weapon is always quicker than reloading, and this is where the sidearms become most deadly. After spraying down an opponent with your AR or SMG, you can quickly switch to the sidearm to get an easy elimination.
‘Proof of time travel’ as brothers think their granddad was holding iPhone in WW2 picture
TWO brothers believe their grandfather is holding a modern-day mobile phone in a photo dating back to World War II - which they bizarrely claim may be proof he's a time-traveller. In a video with nearly 16,000 likes, one TikTok user is claiming their ancestor was like "Captain America" after...
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
The Warzone 2 nuke is real: someone just detonated it live on stream
Involves collecting three cores and painting a giant target on your squad's back.
Watch the "first ever" Warzone 2 nuke obliterate Al Mazrah
The dramatic moment is complimented by gratuitous "let's goooooos"
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Players Surprised With Highly-Requested Feature
Assassin's Creed Valhalla players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are finally going to be able to enjoy a feature that many of them have been asking for since launch. The final update to the game is set to release on December 6, and when it drops it will give Eivor the ability to wear his or her hood at all times, including scenes where the cloak is taken off. This will just be an option though, and one that you need to turn on as it will not become the new default.
Before becoming a Call of Duty sequel factory, Treyarch made experimental 1998 action game Die By the Sword
We're rerunning Richard Cobbett's classic Crapshoot column, in which he rolled the dice and took a chance on obscure games—both good and bad.
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
Latest Gaming News: Nvidia hit with lawsuits over RTX 4090 meltdowns as ‘Modern Warfare II’ player assures everyone that peace was always an option
It’s not every day that you find a pacifist in online first-person shooter games that give players only one option to grind their way through the ranks. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II might mark the first instance of such a thing thanks to this user who rose to the top by simply refusing to kill anyone.
Electronic Arts Warns Players of Another Game Shutdown
Electronic Arts confirmed the end of yet another game this week by announcing that one of the versions of The Sims 4 called The Sims 4: Legacy Edition would no longer be available to download as of December 12th. It's a product that's identical in many ways to The Sims 4 in terms of content but is meant for those with older computers to play on and therefore has limitations on what releases and features it can support. Those who want to keep playing The Sims 4 are being advised to find a way to upgrade their systems if they want to continue playing The Sims 4 proper and are to migrate their saves over to ensure a smooth transition.
‘Warzone 2’ fans think a secret blueprint hides a bigger Easter egg
Warzone 2.0 players think they might be about to embark on a “wider” Easter egg after finding a mysterious code on a secret weapon. As spotted by So Broken on Youtube (via The Loadout), the Phantom’s Call weapon has a code printed on it which has no meaning as of yet. In the explanation video, So Broken clears a stronghold to obtain a Black Site key before entering and killing a Juggernaut to unlock the Vasnev-9K blueprint called Phantom’s Call.
Nintendo Switch Online Update May Be Good News for GameCube Fans
A new Nintendo Switch Online update out of Nintendo may be good news for Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users hoping to play more GameCube games on the system. After previously only offering NES and SNES games, Nintendo semi-recently expanded the Switch Online library with the "Expansion Pack," a more expensive tier that added Sega Genesis and N64 games to the mix. Many are expecting GameCube games to be next, but at the moment Nintendo hasn't confirmed this. However, they may have teased it during a recent earnings call and while speaking to investors.
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
How ‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ carved out an empire
Six years ago, Creative Assembly took a big risk. The Horsham-based studio is best known for the Total War series, which transforms slices of real-world history into sandboxes for players to conquer, but in 2016 the developer released Total War: Warhammer, a fantasy outing that introduced vampires, goblins and demons to the traditionally-historic series.
From two-controller sprinting to backwards rock climbing, Pokemon players are finding new ways to traverse Scarlet and Violet
The Gen 9 games sure hold some interesting discoveries
The best Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 console settings
While skill is certainly important in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so too are your in-game settings. Having the wrong setting enabled can lead to your demise, so it’s best to make sure everything is ironed out ahead of time. When looking at the game’s settings, it’s easy to get overwhelmed (even on console), but thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide. These are the best Warzone 2.0 settings for console.
