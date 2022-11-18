CNN — Bob Iger, who shocked the media world when he returned as CEO of Disney on Sunday, will once again be among the highest-paid executives in Hollywood. Iger will earn a $1 million base salary as he takes over Disney, according to a company filing with Securities and Exchange Commission. However, that compensation comes with an annual bonus up to $1 million as well as an annual incentive-based award with a target value of $25 million. That means that Iger has the potential of pulling in around $27 million.

