Bob Iger moves fast to dismantle Chapek's reorganization of Disney
CNN — One day after the shock announcement of Bob Iger's return to Disney, and the resulting ouster of his successor-turned-predecessor Bob Chapek, an astonished Hollywood is grappling with what exactly the move will mean for the entertainment behemoth's short-term and long-term future. But while there is no shortage...
Carrier CEO: It's getting easier to recruit, but the war for talent is not over
CNN — Carrier CEO David Gitlin has noticed a shift in the jobs market in recent months as the Federal Reserve slams the brakes on the economy and recession fears mount. "It's become easier to recruit and retain talent than a year ago," Gitlin told CNN on Friday by phone after meeting with President Joe Biden and other business leaders at the White House.
Can Bob Iger fix Disney?
CNN — Bob Iger is returning to Disney as CEO, retaking the reins of a company that's very different from the one he led when he stepped down as chief executive in February 2020. With $1.5 billion in streaming losses last quarter alone, park fans unhappy, sinking cable networks...
Bob Chapek's tenure marked by political missteps inside and outside of Disney
CNN — Bob Chapek was initially silent on Florida's controversial bill barring discussions of gender identity in school classrooms. Now he's saying "Goodbye, Disney." Chapek's rocky two-and-a-half year tenure at the head of the entertainment giant had a few wins. He navigated the Covid-19 pandemic, which shuttered theme parks around the world and halted film production, grew Disney+'s subscriber base and held his ground against an activist investor.
Here's how much Disney is going to pay Bob Iger
CNN — Bob Iger, who shocked the media world when he returned as CEO of Disney on Sunday, will once again be among the highest-paid executives in Hollywood. Iger will earn a $1 million base salary as he takes over Disney, according to a company filing with Securities and Exchange Commission. However, that compensation comes with an annual bonus up to $1 million as well as an annual incentive-based award with a target value of $25 million. That means that Iger has the potential of pulling in around $27 million.
