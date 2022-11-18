Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Fairfield police: Juvenile charged with murder for involvement in October shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Police Department announced Tuesday a juvenile has been arrested for their involvement in a shooting that occurred last month at a Holiday Inn Express. The 16-year-old has been charged with murder, robbery and burglary for their involvement in a shooting that took place on...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Madonna Drive in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Madonna Drive in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Dayton man killed in accidental shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that police believe to have been accidental. Keyton Woods, 20, was identified as the person found shot and deceased, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block...
Fox 19
Shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home, Deters says
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating gunshots fired near a Hamilton County prosecutor’s home in Green Township. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters confirms someone is believed to have shot at an assistant prosecutor’s home just after midnight last Friday. Details are limited. We are not naming...
WLWT 5
Police: 18-year-old shot, killed by family member in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are releasing more details surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Fairfield. According to police, 18-year-old Chase Williams was shot and killed during an altercation with a family member. Police said on Nov. 17 just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the 5000...
WLWT 5
16-year-old girl charged with murder in death of 18-year-old at Fairfield hotel
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A 16-year-old is charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old shot and killed in a Fairfield hotel last month. Fairfield police responded to the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield around 5 a.m. on Oct. 2. Police found Kaaree Wade, 18, dead in the hallway on the second floor.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Medical services requested for a reported crash with injuries on Pearl Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Medical services requested for a reported crash with injuries on Pearl Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
eaglecountryonline.com
Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County
The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported crash involving a Kroger delivery vehicle on American Way in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio — Police on scene of a reported crash involving a Kroger delivery vehicle on American Way in Monroe. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Police respond to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Ridgeview Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Ridgeview Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WKRC
Accused wrong-way driver appears in court a month after deadly crash
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC)- A local woman accused in a deadly wrong-way crash made her first court appearance Tuesday. Kearies Simpson, 23, is accused of killing Martha Arlinghaus, 83, a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy. Simpson is facing murder and several wanton endangerment charges for the wrong-way crash. Tuesday’s hearing...
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after crash on US-42 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on US-42 in Warren County. Around 3 p.m. crews were called to North US-42 at Cedar Hill Road to reports of a crash involving a tractor and a semi-trailer. The driver of the tractor was...
WKRC
Wanted suspect leads police on a chase that ends in a crash in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man wanted on outstanding warrants led officers on a police chase, according to Bethel Police. Officers spotted Austin Burdine driving near Starling Road and Plane Street at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said they tried to pull Burdine over but he took off. Bethel...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 16, deputies responded to the 4400...
WKRC
3 men accused of firing dozens of shots at mobile home over text appear in court
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Three men were back in court in connection to shots fired into a home at a Goshen Township mobile home park. Joshua Marks, 19, from Fairfield; Vinay Julious, 19, from Monroe; and Daniel Colegate, 18, from Loveland appeared during a preliminary hearing in Clermont County Monday.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
3 teens charged with aggravated murder after shots fired in Goshen, court records show
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Three teenagers have been charged with aggravated murder after police say they fired shots into a residential area in Goshen Township on Nov. 10. Courts records show that Daniel Colegate, 18, Vinay Julious, 19, and Joshua Marks, 19, were arrested following the incident. According to Goshen...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 at Taylor Mill Road
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays along the interstate in Taylor Mill, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening...
WLWT 5
Report of vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of intentional vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road at Fenwick Avenue in Norwood. Victim claims suspects crashed into his vehicle and took the car at gunpoint. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
