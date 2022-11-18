ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

WHIO Dayton

Dayton man killed in accidental shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that police believe to have been accidental. Keyton Woods, 20, was identified as the person found shot and deceased, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 18-year-old shot, killed by family member in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are releasing more details surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Fairfield. According to police, 18-year-old Chase Williams was shot and killed during an altercation with a family member. Police said on Nov. 17 just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the 5000...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HILLSBORO, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County

The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Accused wrong-way driver appears in court a month after deadly crash

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC)- A local woman accused in a deadly wrong-way crash made her first court appearance Tuesday. Kearies Simpson, 23, is accused of killing Martha Arlinghaus, 83, a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy. Simpson is facing murder and several wanton endangerment charges for the wrong-way crash. Tuesday’s hearing...
COVINGTON, KY
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 16, deputies responded to the 4400...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 at Taylor Mill Road

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays along the interstate in Taylor Mill, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

Report of vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of intentional vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road at Fenwick Avenue in Norwood. Victim claims suspects crashed into his vehicle and took the car at gunpoint. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
NORWOOD, OH

