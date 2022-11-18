ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk says he's not 'super worried' about Twitter staffers quitting in droves because the ‘best people are staying’

By Sawdah Bhaimiya
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5rRh_0jFiHX1N00

Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted that he's "not super worried" about Twitter staffers leaving.
  • Musk said "the best people are staying," in response to a tweet by Barstool founder Dave Portnoy.
  • Twitter staff are leaving the company after refusing to sign up to its new "hardcore" culture.

Twitter owner Elon Musk said he's not concerned about employees exiting the company in droves because the firm has retained "the best people."

Musk tweeted on Thursday evening that "The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried," in response to a tweet by Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sport's founder.

"What do people mean when they say Twitter is gonna shut down? Doesn't it kinda run itself?" Portnoy wrote in the tweet. "I also don't know anything. Hey Elon Musk wanna do a Twitter space with me? Im confused."

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment from Insider about Musk's tweets.

Musk gave Twitter staff an ultimatum on Wednesday to either sign up to stay at "Twitter 2.0" and commit to its new "extremely hardcore" culture by Thursday 5 p.m. ET, or they would be deemed to be a part of a voluntary layoff and receive three months severance. Less than 50% of the company's roughly 4,000 remaining employees signed up to stay.

Musk and other company leaders even called up employees who were considered "critical" to Twitter's future to convince them to stay at the company. But instead of offering salary raises, people asked to stay were pitched Musk's "vision" for Twitter and it's potential.

One senior software engineer at Twitter who quit tweeted on Thursday night that "there was no vision" shared with employees and they were expected to have "blind loyalty" in Musk.

Musk went on to tweet a series of memes joking about Twitter staffers exiting the company on Thursday night. One tweet included a picture with Twitter's logo on a grave.

Another post was of a picture saying "HELP US LIGMA JOHNSON YOU'RE OUR ONLY HOPE."

The tweet was in reference to pranksters nicknamed Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson who had pretended to be fired from Twitter when Musk tookover. The pair later posed in a picture with Musk , who joked about welcoming the two back to the company.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 178

Ret Vet
4d ago

The fact that Twitter is still working just fine after Elon Musk fired over three quarters of its staff shows how important these "geniuses" were to the company.

Reply(25)
36
leslie davis
3d ago

Extremism. If he wants to work himself to death, his prerogative and choice. Others chose not to sign up for that. Their prerogative and choice. In the long run they probably made the wiser choice. Money vs stress and health. There are rich people who lost their health and given a dire prognosis, that if given the opportunity would exchange their wealth to again regain their health and strength. Sometimes the headache to maintain another individual's billionaire status and company viable isn't worth the drama. He definitely can't go solo and do everything. He may have the ideas, but can he bring those ideas to fruition without the help of designers, programmers, engineers, etc. Be interesting if EVERYONE quit and no one else signed on as a replacement. Humble Pie?

Reply(14)
10
D Tops
4d ago

I love that Musk is cleaning house ...he's got enough money to go out and buy the world's top programmers and engineers and pay them triple what the people were making when they left...their lost huh?

Reply
11
