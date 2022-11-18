ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Angry funerals spark new protests in Iran

By -, Stuart Williams, ATTA KENARE, ALIREZA MOHAMMADI
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2kDi_0jFiHUNC00
Iranians take part in a funeral in Izeh, a city in the country's southwest /ISNA/AFP

Funerals for young Iranians, including a small boy, who families say were killed in a state crackdown, sparked a new wave of anti-regime protests on Friday in the Islamic republic.

Iran's clerical leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is facing its biggest challenge since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 in two months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

The authorities have responded with a crackdown that a human rights group says has left 342 people dead, half a dozen already sentenced to death and thousands more arrested.

The turbulence comes with intense attention on the response of Iran's team at the football World Cup in Qatar, which is due to play its first match against England on Monday.

Scores flocked to the southwestern city of Izeh for the funeral of Kian Pirfalak, aged nine, according to pictures published by Iran's ISNA news agency.

His mother told the funeral ceremony that Kian was shot on Wednesday by the security forces although Iranian officials have insisted he was killed in a "terrorist" attack.

"Hear it from me myself on how the shooting happened, so they can't say it was by terrorists, because they're lying," his mother told the funeral according to a video posted by the 1500tasvir monitor.

"Maybe they thought we wanted to shoot or something and they peppered the car with bullets... Plainclothes forces shot my child. That is it."

Ridiculing the official version of events, the protesters chanted: "Basij, Sepah -- you are our ISIS!" according to a video posted by Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

The Basij is a pro-government paramilitary force and Sepah is another name for Iran's feared Revolutionary Guards. ISIS is an alternative name for the extremist Islamic State (IS) group.

- Khomeini house torched -

"Death to Khamenei," they shouted in another video posted by 1500tasvir.

Opposition media based outside Iran said that another minor, Sepehr Maghsoudi, 14, was also shot dead in similar circumstances in Izeh on Wednesday. Funerals have repeatedly become flashpoints for protests.

State television said seven people had been buried, including a nine-year-old boy, adding they had been killed by "terrorists" on motorbikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCi1D_0jFiHUNC00
Kian Pirfalak, nine, is one of at least 56 children to have been killed by the Iranian security forces in the crackdown /AFP

"Kian Pirfalak, nine, and Sepehr Maghsoudi, 14, are among at least 56 kids killed by Iranian forces working to crush Iran's 2022 revolution," said Hadi Ghaemi, director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran.

Protesters set on fire the ancestral home of the Islamic republic's late founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the western town of Khomein, according to images posted on social media, verified by AFP.

But Iran's Tasnim news agency later denied there had been a fire, saying the "door of the historic house is open to visitors".

Khomeini is said to have been born at the house in Khomein -- from where his surname derives -- at the turn of the century. The house was later turned into a museum commemorating him.

- New Sistan-Baluchistan protests -

The nationwide protests -- which have cut across ethnicities and social classes -- were initially fuelled by anger over the obligatory headscarf for women imposed by Khomeini but have turned into a movement calling for an end to the Islamic republic itself.

According to IHR, at least 342 people including 43 children and 26 women have been killed by security forces in the crackdown on the protests.

The official IRNA news agency said meanwhile two members of the security forces had been killed in Bukan in western Iran on Thursday while the Tasnim agency said a member of the Revolutionary Guards was killed in Sahne in Kermanshah province on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YB8Wn_0jFiHUNC00
Pro-government protesters gather outside the former US embassy in Tehran /AFP/File

IHR's figures include 123 people killed in Sistan- Baluchistan province where the protests had a distinct initial spark but have fed into the nationwide anger.

Mainly Sunni Sistan-Baluchistan is Iran's poorest region whose ethnic Baluch inhabitants feel discriminated against by the Tehran Shiite elite.

New protests took place in the main city of Zahedan, where rights groups say dozens were killed by security forces on September 30, with people removing Islamic republic flags from buildings, IHR said.

In the port city of Chabahar, people also tore down a billboard of Khomeini, it added.

Images posted on social media showed security forces seemingly shooting at protesters in the town of Iranshahr in the province.

Meanwhile in Doha, Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh insisted the side was concentrating on football and declined to be drawn on how it would mark goals.

"Every single player has a different celebration and you ask about national anthem and that's something that also has to be decided in the team which we already talked about," he said.

Comments / 41

P2412
4d ago

So ironic how leaders of rebellions, become the same as the Authoritarian Governments, they toppled.

Reply
16
Douglas
4d ago

we take so much for granted in America! I am glad I'm not in the Middle East

Reply(14)
35
Ralph McClain
3d ago

maybe the people of Iran will get tired of their territory and murdering leadership and stop them. people of Iran should stand up and fight back. if you got rid of the shaw and get rid of him and all the thugs that are with him. then maybe you'll find peace or more dead bodies.

Reply
4
Related
Washington Examiner

Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond

The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
Daily Mail

Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'

A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
The List

Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
FLORIDA STATE
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Jewish Press

Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?

According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
Elle

Iranian Court Sentences First Person To Death Over Protests Following Mahsa Amini’s Death

A court in Tehran, Iran has issued the first death sentence to a person arrested for allegedly taking part in nationwide anti-regime protests, state media reports. On Monday, a Revolutionary Court issued the death penalty for the defendant, whose name has not been released, for allegedly setting fire to a government facility. The BBC reports that the defendant was found guilty of ‘enmity against God’ (moharebeh), which carries the death sentence under Sharia law.
CBS News

Iran actor Taraneh Alidoosti boldly posts selfie without headscarf in solidarity with protesters

One of Iran's most prominent actors on Wednesday posted an image of herself on social media without the headscarf mandatory for women in the Islamic republic. Taraneh Alidoosti's apparent act of defiance comes as weeks of protests have rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman died in mid-September after being arrested by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly flouting the country's strict dress rules for women.
AFP

AFP

95K+
Followers
36K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy