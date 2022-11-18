Effective: 2022-11-24 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-25 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt Long Period Swell Moving in Thursday Thursday morning the forerunners of a larger swell are expected to start to move into the area. Initially these waves are expected to be around 6 feet at 18 seconds and quickly build to over 10 feet at 18 seconds by late evening. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Increased risk of sneaker waves. There may be periods of smaller waves for 20 to 30 minutes between larger sets of waves. * WHERE...Humboldt and Del Norte county coasts. * WHEN...From late Thursday morning through late Thursday night.. . * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sneaker waves occur when a larger set of waves occurs after 20 to 30 minutes of smaller waves.

