Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
Joan H. Carlson
Joan H. Carlson, 88, of Galesburg, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Joan Helyn Carlson was born on August 17, 1934, in Galesburg, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond G. and Juanita B. Carlson, of Knoxville, Illinois. She was married to Ben H. Sherwood from June 26, 1955 to 1991.
977wmoi.com
Michael L. Noel
Michael L. Noel, 71, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 1:15 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Seminary Manor, Galesburg, IL. He was born on March 29, 1951 in Monmouth, IL, the son of Kenneth and Helen (Quinn) Noel. Mike was raised and educated in Monmouth and graduated from Monmouth High School in 1970.
977wmoi.com
Gladys Mary Krueger
Gladys Mary Krueger, age 92, of Galesburg, died at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Seminary Manor in Galesburg. On July 31, 1930, Gladys was born in Tampico, Illinois to John P. and Grace (Houston) Kirst. After graduating high school, Gladys would go on to obtain her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over thirty-five years in the Sterling and Davenport areas, retiring around 1974. She was married to Carroll Robert Krueger on November 11, 1956, at the Saint Mathews Lutheran Church in Princeton, Illinois. Together they had three daughters and were married for thirty-four wonderful years. Carroll preceded Gladys in death on July 28, 1991.
977wmoi.com
Scots Women Take Home Opener on Monday Night
MONMOUTH, ILL. (11/21/2022) The Monmouth College women’s basketball team won their third straight game on Monday as they beat MSOE 65-47 in the home opener. The Scots (3-2) had five players score at least eight points in the win and 11 players made their Glennie Gym debuts. The Scots...
977wmoi.com
Carol Ann Becraft
Carol Ann Becraft, 83, of Roseville, IL. passed away at the Courtyard Estates of Knoxville IL. Thursday November 17, 2022 at 9:00 pm. She was born August 7, 1939 in Harrison County, Indiana. She was the daughter and first child of Edward and Agnes (Davis) Babcock. Carol grew up in Berwick, IL graduating from Roseville High School. She married Gerald Wayne Becraft on September 7, 1958 and they raised their family in Roseville. They were happily married for 59 years.
977wmoi.com
Local Sponsor Circle Program Welcomes Second Ukrainian Family to Monmouth
The Sponsor Circle Program is a community-led resettlement initiative that supports everyday Americans in taking on the responsibility of welcoming newcomers to their communities. Locally, members of the program from Monmouth have recently welcomed a second family from Ukraine shares Pam VanKirk:. “We have brought another family from Ukraine. They...
977wmoi.com
2014 United Graduate Riley Whitsitt Wearing Many Hats Since His Days as a Student-Athlete
2014 United High School graduate Riley Whitsitt has worn many hats since his 3-sport playing days as a Red Storm student-athlete and National Honor Society student. After graduating high school, Riley earned his Associate’s Degree at Carl Sandburg College in 2016 and then received his Bachelor’s Degree from Illinois State University in 2018. He was a Student Ambassador during his time at Sandburg. Getting work done in the classroom is just a part of what Riley has done in the last the last several years. His love of sports drew him into the world of youth sports coaches. He has spent time as a volunteer assistant coach for his own baseball coach while playing at United High School, Ryan Molek. He has also volunteered as a youth basketball coach in the area for several years. Currently, Riley is a physical education teacher at Immaculate Conception Junior High School in Monmouth. Coaching is still on the table, however, as he has served as an assistant in the Trojan girls basketball program and has been the ICS junior high cross country head coach since the program was started a few years back during the covid year of 2020. A program that began with just a couple kids has grown each year that Riley has headed it up, having 12 kids on the squad this past fall.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Ridgewood Spartans Boys Basketball 11-21-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans battle the Ridgewood Spartans in the first game of the Orion 10 and 32 Thanksgiving Tip-Off Classic. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
World is focused on soccer, and so is Monmouth College class studying the sport
MONMOUTH, ILL. (11/21/2022) The World Cup in Qatar is underway. Sunday’s opening game between the host nation and Ecuador began the quadrennial event that will capture the world’s attention for the next month, leading up to the World Cup Final on Dec. 18. A small but devoted group...
977wmoi.com
Structure Fire in Macomb
Around 07:30 AM, on Friday November 18, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire in a single-family residence at 211 West McDonough Street in Macomb. The caller reported a possible fire in her attic. The initial crew arrived on scene and found light smoke emitting from the roof vents. Entry was made,and the fire was located in the ceiling above the kitchen. No injuries were reported. The home sustained moderate damage to the kitchen area, with smoke and water damage throughout the home. The home was insured,and damages are estimated at $6,000. The home did not have working smoke detectors at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled unintentional and electrical in nature. Macomb Fire Chief Dan Meyer would like to take this time to remind every resident that working smoke detectors are required in each bedroom, outside of each sleeping area, and on each level of the home. Working smoke detectors have been proven to save lives, and according to the National Fire Protection Agency nearly 3 out 5 home fire deaths result from non-working or missing smoke detectors.
977wmoi.com
Roseville Christmas Spirit of Lights Supports Local Boy Scout Troop
Boy Scout Troop #336 Roseville Christmas Spirit of Lights is back at the Warren County Fairgrounds. Ginger Byers, one of the organizers of the event, shares the display started in 2020 during the pandemic as a creative fundraiser for the troop and has now grown to an annual event:. “We...
977wmoi.com
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Operational 24/7
The United States recently transitioned the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to a three-digit easy to remember number – 988. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a free, confidential 24/7 phone line that connects individuals in crisis with trained counselors across the United States. “The Galesburg Fire Department...
977wmoi.com
Sales Tax Referendum to be Presented to Warren County Voters in 2023 for Potential New Jail
A resolution to present a referendum for a Sales Tax increase has been passed by the Warren County Board, which will go before voters in April of 2023 to pay for a potential new county jail. Buildings and Grounds Committee Chair Sean Cavanaugh explains the tax would not be a forever tax:
Comments / 0