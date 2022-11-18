ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Minor accidents block roads in slick conditions Friday morning

By Abigail Cloutier, Noelle Haynes, Kristen McFarland
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The traffic monitoring application OHGO , the Ohio State Highway Patrol and several other local agencies are tracking multiple minor accidents in the slick, snowy conditions Friday morning.

An accident with injuries was blocking part of I-680 Friday morning.

WATCH LIVE: Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains announces retirement

I-680 NB was closed near the South Avenue exit for a one-vehicle crash with only minor injuries, according to Youngstown Police on the scene. The interstate has reopened as of 9:45 a.m.

Youngstown police are advising people to drive slowly and carefully on the slick roads this morning.

There are several accidents on I-80 in Hubbard over Logan Way. I-80 was down to one lane, but the scene seems to be clearing.

There were also multiple accidents on I-76 between the Bailey Road and State Route 45 Exits, including one that damaged an OSP cruiser.

Officials advise drivers to slow down and drive with caution on the slick roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

