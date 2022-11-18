Read full article on original website
A New Beer Tasting Experience is Coming to Portland, Maine
You see the beer-tasting guided tours roam around Portland but as a Mainer, you don’t need the tour around the city and you’ve already memorized the fun facts. What locals really want is a guided tasting experience where you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy all things beer-related in one comfortable, educational, and delicious setting.
Watch the Portland, Maine, Christmas Tree Lighting From the Comfort of Home
The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Portland's Black Friday is ramping up to be the most festive yet. This year's locally sourced pine came from Westbrook, and is officially in place. Now the real fun begins for the poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
The Auburn, Maine, Walmart Isn’t the Only Walmart Whose Pole Gets Hit
When I saw another photo of yet another car hitting the famous pole at the Auburn Walmart after one hit it just last week, I thought that this can't be happening. That's too soon right? Turns out it wasn't in Auburn this time but it was at a Walmart. This...
WATCH: Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Stops by New Hampshire Veterans Home
As someone who grew up playing the drums, I’ve always greatly admired the work of Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen. With the band on its way to superstardom, Allen was involved in a car accident that threatened to rob him of that dream. He suffered severe injuries and nearly lost both arms.
A South Portland, Maine Family Invited Total Strangers to Their Family Thanksgiving
It started off as a very innocent post in the Portland, Maine group on Facebook. Not asking for favors, just asking to be pointed in the right direction. And what happened as a result was the most heartwarming, pure Maine-hearted thing ever. Portland, Maine Thanksgiving Meals. With just one week...
The Best Tacos in Portland, Maine, Just Keep Getting Better
As someone who used to live in Miami, I have ground to stand on when it comes to opinions on tacos. Maine tries to get the local taco right but I’m sorry to say, the tacos around town just aren’t cutting it. Tomaso’s Canteen in Portland started slinging...
Busy Old Port Starbucks Location in Portland, Maine, Set to Close
No matter what the season, there's a handful of places in Portland's Old Port that remain busy all year long. Once of those places is the conveniently located Starbucks at the corner of Middle and Exchange streets. During the heightened tourism season, it's bustling with visitors from away, and during the offseason, locals pounce for coffee to get them through the arduous months. According to the Portland Press Herald, this Starbucks will close permanently by mid-December, despite being regularly busy.
Prides Corner Drive-In in Westbrook, ME, Is Closing Out the Season With a Christmas Triple Feature
Drive-Ins seem to be disappearing more and more over the years, but luckily for us, some remain in the state of Maine. I used to love going to the drive-in to catch a double feature, but to be honest, sometimes it was a struggle to stay up to watch all of the second movie.
Popular Neighborhood Hilltop Coffee Shop on Munjoy Hill in Portland Calling it Quits
It's always hard to lose a favorite neighborhood coffee shop, but it's time. They recently posted the announcement on their Facebook page. Starting by saying four little words... It’s been some ride…. That it has. For anyone in the restaurant business, it's been a tough few years. Some have...
Former News Center Maine Anchor Cindy Williams Was a Miss USA Contestant
Cindy Williams retired from the anchor desk of News Center Maine in 2021, but did you know that a few years before she started her career in Portland, she almost won the Miss USA pageant?. In 1990, The "dream team" of Pat Callaghan, Cindy Williams, Bruce Glasier and Joe Cupo...
Police Reveal That an Otter in Gardiner, Maine, Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
Why I Haven’t Been to My Mother’s Grave in the 17 Years Since She Died
It's weird how certain, seemingly random things can trigger memories that can send you for a loop. It's been 17 years since my mother died and just yesterday I thought I should call her to tell her about something I happened to read that she would be interested in and quickly realized she was not there to call and hasn't been for a long time.
