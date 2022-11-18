ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

2 drivers killed in Louisiana crash

By Dionne Johnson
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HoVzX_0jFiGloy00

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Highway 14 in Iberia Parish.

According to State Police, the double fatal crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near Leleux Road and claimed the lives of Kelly J. Duplantis, Jr., 45 of Delcambre and John B. Young, Jr., 54 of Youngsville.

Trooper Thomas Gossen says the preliminary investigation has revealed that Young was driving North on Leleux Road, approached its intersection with LA 14 eastbound and did not stop.

He proceeded to cross both eastbound lanes, and entered the westbound lanes of travel without yielding, Gossen said.

At the same time, he said, Duplantis was driving westbound on LA 14 when his pickup struck the passenger side of Young’s vehicle in the westbound lane.

Duplantis was unrestrained and Young was restrained, Gossen said.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, he said.

Impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

He said the crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
GEISMAR, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Police release identity of Florida man linked to fatal attack against DOTD worker

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people died after a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon, according to State Police. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident. Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) identified the victim […]
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Employee and Suspect Both Killed in an Attack and Deputy-Involved Shooting on I-10

Louisiana DOTD Employee and Suspect Both Killed in an Attack and Deputy-Involved Shooting on I-10 Louisiana – On November 20, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly after 12:00 p.m., Troopers with the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate the fatal attack on a Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD) employee and subsequent deputy-involved shooting. The LADOTD worker and the suspect were killed in the event.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD search for armed robbers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify individuals who allegedly robbed a food store on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to detectives, the accused robbed S&P food store located on 4383 Nicholson Drive. Officials say no injuries were reported. If you have any information...
BATON ROUGE, LA
96.5 KVKI

Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana

A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Baton Rouge lawyer to give away bikes for tenth consecutive year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season. Gordan McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com. “I […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

29-year-old Arnaudville woman killed in early morning crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish.   According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into […]
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
WAFB.com

Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy