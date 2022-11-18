Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo Group Shares Perfect Stereotypes About Kalamazoo
There is so much history and fun facts about Kalamazoo that residents love to talk about. This community is awesome and it's such a unique place to live, and while fun, it's still good to have a laugh about ourselves from time to time. Kalamazoo Family Living is a page on Facebook that posts about just about anything Kalamazoo, and recently shared some funny stereotypes about Kalamazoo that are pretty spot on:
WKMI
Winter Tornadoes? Yes, It’s Happened Before in Kalamazoo County!
With the recent snafu in Portage which caused the tornado sirens to sound off not once, but twice over the past week, I started to grow a little curious about winter weather anomalies. While it was only a mechanical error that caused the sirens to go off and not in...
WKMI
Is It Possible Kalamazoo Experiences a Buffalo-Like Snowstorm?
This past weekend Kalamazoo and Buffalo were amongst the country leaders in snowfall numbers, but could Kalamazoo ever be as bad as Buffalo was? Short answer: yes, the snow levels we see in Southwest Michigan are very similar to Buffalo winters. Areas in Kalamazoo saw roughly 24 inches, or two...
WATCH: Students Help Free Kalamazoo Bus That Was Stuck In The Snow
A group of Kalamazoo Public Schools students was returning from a camping trip at Sherman Lake when their bus got stuck in the snow while trying to turn a corner. Their next moves were caught on tape and provided a laugh for the entire city. @cheyeweston #stitch with @reclaimpurpose ♬...
WKMI
Free Thanksgiving Meals Around Battle Creek And Kalamazoo
Thanksgiving is a time when folks across our Nation gather together and share a good meal with family and friends. The popular thought that Thanksgiving began with the Pilgrims may not be the case. According to Wikipedia, the earliest Thanksgiving, in the United States, took place in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Thirty-eight English settlers, aboard the ship Margaret, arrived on December 4, 1619, and celebrated with a religious get-together and proclaimed that each following year the day would be kept holy with a day of thanksgiving to God. The Pilgrims followed suit in 1621, to celebrate a good harvest with the Wampanoags, a group of Native Americans who helped them get through the previous winter.
WLUC
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 38-year-old man from Comstock Park was arrested for human trafficking after Mackinac Bridge Authority workers spotted him attempting to smuggle a teen across the bridge and into the Upper Peninsula. The Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force arrested the Comstock Park man on...
So, Who’s In Charge of Clearing Sidewalks of Snow in Kalamazoo?
Just in case you somehow missed it, Kalamazoo went through a pretty big snowstorm this past weekend!. Over the course of two days, November 18 and 19, some areas of West Michigan got close to 30 inches of snow while the Kalamazoo area saw about 24 inches. That's a lot of snow to deal with at once and I know those in charge of clearing the roads were working overtime to try and keep up.
1240 WJIM
Michigan Creamery’s Ice Cream Wins Best in the Entire U.S.
Did you know that the best vanilla ice cream in the whole country is made right here in the Mitten State?. A top honor was awarded to Nashville, Michigan's MOO-ville Creamery by The North American Ice Cream Association at "Conecon" in Fort Worth Texas earlier this month. At the convention,...
WATCH: Video Footage Of 20 Car Pileup On US-131
The scariest part of being in a white out is not being able to see what the cars around you are doing. The 20-Car Pile Up Shut Down US-131 Near Kalamazoo On Friday. The cars began sliding around near the D Avenue exit southbound on US 131 just north of Kalamazoo on Friday afternoon. The pile up appears near the end of the video as the vehicle from which the footage was taken from attempts to get around the outside of the mess, which was already well under way.
WKMI
South Haven Will Drop 1,000 Beach Balls At New Year’s Eve Party
Believe it or not, we're in the final countdown to the new year. With less than 40 days to go until 2023 arrives, it's time to start thinking of how you'd like to ring in the coming year. Just recently the City of South Haven shared its plans for a...
22 WSBT
Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases
Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
1470 WFNT
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
WNEM
MSP: Argument between brothers ends with stabbing
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) -An argument between two brothers resulted in one allegedly stabbing the other before leaving the scene, State Police said. On Nov. 19 at 10:44 p.m., Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the Jamestown Apartments for a domestic situation. Investigators said the suspect was lodged...
People Urging Paw Paw For Traffic Light At High School After Another Accident
Recently there was yet another car accident in front of the Paw Paw High School, as one concerned citizen made people aware of, and the demand for a stop light or traffic light in those areas is becoming a stronger topic of discussion. The accident occurred the morning of Monday, November 21st, as the man expressed his anger with these re-occurring events:
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
WKMI
On the Mooove! West Michigan Police Wrangle Three Escaped Cows
Some escape-artist cows decided to take a snowy stroll through West Michigan this week... We're used to watching out for wandering deer this time of year - but cows on the loose are more unusual to see!. The Walker Police Department shared a post to Facebook saying three rogue cows...
WKMI
KCC Offers Free Phlebotomy Training
Kellogg Community College is offering Battle Creek residents the chance to participate in the Phlebotomy Training Program which starts in January. The training will be offered at no cost if applicants are at least 18 years old and meet income guidelines. The art of drawing blood is not for the...
wtvbam.com
911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected
(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
wsgw.com
Mount Pleasant Man Charged in Attack on Brother
A Mount Pleasant could spend the rest of his life in prison in connection with the attempted murder of his brother during an argument over the weekend. 44-year-old Vandale Omar Green, is formally charged with attempted murder for using a hunting-style knife during an arguement with his brother at their Jamestown apartment on Saturday night. Green also faces two other felony weapons charges. According to police, Green told them that he and his brother argued, but said he did not stab him. Police found a knife and sheath in another apartment. Green was charged Monday afternoon with attempted murder, which potentially carries a life sentence. He was also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and carrying a concealed weapon.
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
WKMI
