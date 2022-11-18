ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Taking a look at gas prices heading into the Thanksgiving travel period

By Connor Hackling
 4 days ago

Gas prices in Georgia and Alabama are lower than most of the nation as we get ready to head in to the Thanksgiving travel period.

As of Friday, AAA lists the average gallon of gas at $3.14 in Georgia. That’s the second lowest average per gallon in the nation, behind Texas.

Alabama drivers are seeing prices at $3.26 per gallon, which is also lower than most of the country.

The nationwide average sits at $3.71 per gallon.

