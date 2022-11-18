Read full article on original website
Related
NETBIO celebrates 24 years of business
The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) completed its 24th year of operation Friday with a barbecue luncheon and pre-conditioned calf and yearling sale. NETBIO is a group of independent cow/calf producers and agribusiness representatives – numbering over 800 members — who work together to enhance the beef industry in Northeast Texas. The organization is recognized across the State of Texas and the Southeastern United States as a leader in its reputable offering of pre-conditioned cattle.
Obituary for Mirna Campos
Graveside service for Mirna Campos, age 57 of Brashear, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Rockdale Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, November 18, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Campos passed away on November 13, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler, TX.
Obituary for Bert Jones
Died 11-11-22 Bert retired from the fire department in Massachusetts. He relocated to the Pleasant Grove area of Sulphur Springs, Texas. He quickly became a friend to numerous people in the neighborhood and in Sulphur Springs. He belonged to the Sulphur Springs Masonic Lodge and was a member of First Baptist Church.
Chamber Connection for 11/16 by Butch Burney
If you would like a crystal ball to see into the economic future, then you’ll want to get a glimpse of what the experts are saying at the annual Economic Development Luncheon, set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
Obituary for Christine Morris
Visitation for Christine Snow Morris, age 94 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held on Saturday, November 12th from 10:00 -11:00 A.M. at Murray–Orwosky Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 with Pastor Fred Lewis officiating. Mrs. Morris passed away on November 9th at her residence. Chris...
CMF-SS Volunteer Auxiliary Honors Their Own
An important part of the quality care offered at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is the long-serving Volunteer Auxiliary. These men and women donate their time to greet, direct, and assist patients and visitors. They are easily identified by their striking purple jackets, usually over an all-white outfit.
Obituary for Janice Petty
Funeral service for Janice Petty, age 86 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Jenkins, Dr. Jeff Gravens and Cole Newsom officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery with Cole Newsom, Cade Newsom, Rhett Newsom, Peyton Howard, Mark Maddox, Garrett Lockhart, James Calderbank, Bobby Beck, Sam Johnson and Tracy Johnson serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Petty passed away on November 8, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
Obituary for Carol Johnson
Visitation for Carol Johnson, age 76 of Quitman, Texas will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Johnson passed away on November 7, 2022 at Carriage House Manor. Carol was born on July 16, 1946 in Paris, Texas...
SSISD board briefs for November 14, 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, November 14, 2022. Public hearing was held on the Amended Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Ashoka Steel Mills LLC, Comptroller Application #1768. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS. Craig Toney reported on the Educational Performance of Bilingual/ESL...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 11/15
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Flu shots are available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, 105 Medical Plaza. Schedule an appointment with your provider today at 903.885.3181. If your provider has seen you in the last six months, you may walk in for a flu shot weekdays between 1 pm and 3pm.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 11/22
Meet Diego, an 8 month old Shepherd mix. He is fully vetted and chipped. He is great with other dogs, curious about cats. He would do best with older kids as he doesn’t know how big he is. He needs someone that is familiar with training dogs. But he...
Obituary for Maria Gutierrez
Funeral service for Maria Gutierrez, age 55 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at St James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery with Alejandro Gutierrez, Osvaldo Gutierrez, Mario Gutierrez, Ricardo Salazar, Eric Reyes, Alfredo Salazar serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held the night before at the family’s house. Mrs. Gutierrez passed away on November 3, 2022 at her residence.
Obituary for Cecil Walker
A visitation for Cecil Walker, age 62, of Sulphur Springs will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, 876 Wildcat Way, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Brown, Johnny McCann, Carl McCann, Kolby Clayton, and Doug Anderson. Cecil passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 at his residence.
LIFE’S FLAVORS 11/17- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
If you happen to know, I actually do not eat meat. When it as suggested I swing by Flip’s I had to make a call to see if they could hook me up with a vegetarian option. We worked it out and based on looks you would never know that I was not eating meat, in my opinion. Since I didn’t want to just eat fries, but they could be eaten as a meal if you only wanted some spuds.
Festive winter activities for 2022 brought to you by HopCal
If you’re anything like us, you think the holidays in Hopkins County are the most wonderful time of the year. Check out these upcoming activities planned for our community!. 🎄 Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Adoption Open House– November 12 at the shelter (1313 Hillcrest Dr N) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Obituary for Lynn Draper
In Loving memory of our mother. Lynn Draper was born on August 25, 1945, in South Bend, Indiana and passed away on October 13, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marylin Curlee Fleming Woods of South Bend, Indiana, her Father, Lawrence Fellows Chamberlain of Pine Valley, Arizonia, and one son, Gary Lee Draper. Left in the hearts of her children, Danny Lee Draper, Shannon Michelle Draper, Gail Lynne Draper Simon, and Matthew Craig Draper. She had 8 grandchildren, Ryan, Keavin, Gary, Cody, Kurstie, James, Craig, and Sarah, and one great-grandchild, Hailey. You will forever be missed.
Changes In the Last 10 Days on Properties Around Hopkins County
HIGH SPEED INTERNET (fiber optic) Newly finished, chic 4bed, 2ba farmhouse on 46 scenic acres with private lake, plus workshop with upstairs, makes for a great hideaway retreat! Easy-to-clean luxury vinyl plank flooring gives off elegant vibes. The large kitchen boasts granite countertops, modern open shelving, stainless steel appliances & space for family cooking. Outside workshop comes with electricity & 2nd story bonus room that could be used as a game room or guest space. Open pastures allow you to enjoy sweeping vistas of the rolling countryside with scattered trees throughout. House sits back from the rural County Road down a long driveway, surrounded by neighboring farms, & is in the Sulphur Springs ISD. Property also includes RV hookups for guests. This is the perfect place to watch sunsets & wildlife as you stake your claim on this peaceful tract near town amenities!
Obituary for Patricia Edwards
Funeral service for Patricia Edwards, age 67 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Willis Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Edwards passed away on October 28, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas.
Obituary for Louis Buchanan
Louis Eddie Buchanan, 68, died unexpectedly on September 23, 2022. Born on February 13, 1954, and raised in Sulphur Springs, Louis was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Sulphur Springs High school in 1972 and studied at East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University – Commerce. He worked as a machinist for Rockwell International for many years. Louis was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time outdoors.
A year in review: diabetes education by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Each year in November and December, my co-worker and I provide highlights and impacts of our programming for the year. My passion has been teaching others about self-management of diabetes. Many people know that our son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 2 ½ . Unfortunately, type 1 diabetes is most common among young people. The pancreas stops producing insulin due to the body’s own immune system attacking itself and harming the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Insulin is necessary to regulate blood glucose in the body. Without that regulation, glucose builds up in the blood, causing high blood sugar. Insulin is necessary in order to live. Treatment has come a long way since our son was diagnosed. Continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and electronics have made diabetes much more manageable.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0