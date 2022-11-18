Each year in November and December, my co-worker and I provide highlights and impacts of our programming for the year. My passion has been teaching others about self-management of diabetes. Many people know that our son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 2 ½ . Unfortunately, type 1 diabetes is most common among young people. The pancreas stops producing insulin due to the body’s own immune system attacking itself and harming the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Insulin is necessary to regulate blood glucose in the body. Without that regulation, glucose builds up in the blood, causing high blood sugar. Insulin is necessary in order to live. Treatment has come a long way since our son was diagnosed. Continuous glucose monitors, insulin pumps, and electronics have made diabetes much more manageable.

13 DAYS AGO