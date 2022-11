JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Skiffes Creek Connector linking Merrimac Trail and Pocahontas Trail near the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County has opened. It extends the existing Green Mount Parkway with the new segment, which includes one-mile of two-lane roadway, two bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.

