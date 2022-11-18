Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An explosion in Syria has killed an official with Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, the force said on its website Wednesday, blaming Israel for the killing. The force identified the officer killed as Col. Davoud Jafari, who it said was working for the Guard. The...
KRQE News 13
Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkey, 68 injured
DUZCE, Turkey (AP) — A magnitude-5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwestern Turkey early Wednesday, causing damage to some buildings and widespread panic. At least 68 people were injured, mostly while trying to flee homes. The earthquake was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200...
