NFL Fans Roast the Minnesota Vikings After Getting Embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys
Who saw the Dallas Cowboys beating the snot out of the Minnesota Vikings? This game wasn’t close not even for... The post NFL Fans Roast the Minnesota Vikings After Getting Embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys appeared first on Outsider.
The Vikings Were Thoroughly Humbled. Now What?
You might’ve tricked yourself that big-game hangovers were a thing of the past for the Minnesota Vikings. You — and everyone else — were wrong. The Vikings were comprehensively embarrassed in Week 11 by the Dallas Cowboys, 40-3, a franchise that’s won four straight times at U.S. Bank Stadium. Nothing good came from the game for the Vikings, who were riding an unforeseen seven-game win streak.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
The Vikings Are the Worst 8-2 Team in NFL History, by the Numbers.
Cover your eyes because it isn’t pretty. As a result of the loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Minnesota Vikings are the worst 8-2 team in NFL history, by the numbers. Minnesota lost to Dallas in Week 11 by a score of 40-3, the team’s second-worst home loss since inception.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Former Vikings LB Won’t Get His Revenge Game in Week 11
Luckily for Minnesota, despite some scary names on the injury report early in the week, there are no real surprises on Sunday on the inactives. Here is the full list of Vikings inactives for Week 11:. OLB Luiji Vilain. IOL Chris Reed. OT Vederian Lowe. DL Esezi Otomewo. DL Dalvin...
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Loss to DAL
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 166 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the broad fallout from Vikings-Cowboys. Particularly, the Vikings offensive line, homefield advantage, and Week 12 are discussed. Email any feedback — especially...
Vikings Week 13 Opponent May Bench Starting QB
The Minnesota Vikings can’t quite look ahead to Week 13 as the franchise must first deal with the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving. But after Thanksgiving, when Minnesota hosts the New York Jets, that AFC opponent’s offensive leadership may look a bit different. The Jets lost a heartbreaker...
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Cowboys
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 8-2 atop the NFC North after a beatdown at...
Can Vikings Adjust without Christian Darrisaw?
Following the atrocity that was Minnesota’s outcome at home on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the Vikings will face a short week against the New England Patriots. Matthew Judon comes in leading the NFL in sacks, but does his team provide an opportunity for Minnesota to get things right?
The Miracle Effect in The Vikings’ Blowout Loss
Well, folks, that was an unpleasant experience. I watched the game, but it’d be safe to say it wasn’t one that I enjoyed. I expected Dallas to play us tough and get the win in the end, but Minnesota didn’t show up in their 40-3 defeat. The Vikings’ blowout loss drops them down to 8-2.
Vikings CB Problem Intensifies
Injuries were not a mammoth problem for the Minnesota Vikings before the bye week, but the state of play has changed in recent weeks. Already battling the second-worst passing defense in all of football via passing yards allowed (267.3 per game), the Vikings must now manage a litany of injuries. And that’s down the line on the CB depth chart, starting with Cameron Dantzler.
PurplePTSD: Darrisaw Out, 2 Others In, Week 11 Misery
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Christian Darrisaw will miss Week 12 due to a concussion,...
What Difference Does Dalvin Tomlinson Make?
On Thursday night against the New England Patriots, Minnesota is set to see defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson return to the field. Their star lineman has been out since Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. How much of an impact can he make?. After starting all 16 games a season ago,...
No Silver Linings for the Vikings on Sunday, The Stats Just Make it Worse…
The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 40-3 on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It wasn’t close, it felt even worse in person and it was a GIGANTIC wake up call for the Minnesota Vikings and all of their fans along the way. It might...
Vikings Coaching Staff Faces Daunting Challenge
Sunday didn’t go as planned for Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings. The Dallas Cowboys came into U.S. Bank Stadium, took their lunch money, and stuffed them into lockers on the way out. It was an utter beatdown of a team coming off an emotional win in Buffalo the week prior and was looking to keep pace with the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles.
Explained: State of the Vikings thru 11 Weeks
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 167 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 11 weeks. Particularly, the Cowboys mess, the upcoming Patriots, and the 8-2 record are discussed. Email...
Vikings quickly turning gaze towards Patriots on Thanksgiving night
How exactly do you react to a 40-3 loss at home in the national game of the week? “It’s embarrassing” many Vikings players told us Sunday after the game and Monday as they met the media for their weekly press conferences. There’s not a whole lot to...
Vikings Depth Chart, Week 12 vs. Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings are three-point favorites at home this weekend versus the New England Patriots. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North, thanks to five losses in six games by the Green Bay Packers. New England is 6-4 after beating the New York Jets in Week 11, needing a win to keep pace in the ultra-competitive AFC East.
VT Breakdown: Vikings get manhandled by the Boys—What Now?
The Minnesota Vikings, fresh off a thrilling win in the “best game of the season” laid such a big egg on Sunday it can easily be considered the worst game of the season—for Minnesota fans, for sure. Starting with the first pass play of the game for the Purple, Micah Parsons chased down quarterback Kirk Cousins, creating a strip sack and fumble recovery that immediately erased any advantage the typically fast-starting Vikings had by taking the opening kickoff. The Cowboys turned that turnover into a quick three points and never looked back.
