Ryan Tannehill passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and Derrick Henry rushed and threw for a score to lead the visiting Tennessee Titans to a 27-17 victory against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games, prevailing behind a disciplined defense and an opportunistic attack that thrived through the air as Henry, the league rushing leader, struggled to get untracked.