Accomack County, VA

WAVY News 10

State Police ID suspect in York County hit-and-run

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a recent hit-and-run crash, and it is pursuing a suspect in the incident. Martin Morse Wooster, 64, of Takoma Park, Md. was killed on the evening of Nov. 13 while trying to cross Bypass Road, according to state police, who said the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck the man and kept driving.
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

8 apartments damaged on Birdsong Lane in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic’s Beach area in the northern part of Virginia Beach Tuesday evening. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said there are no injuries or displacement at...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Motorcyclist dies after Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in October, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. Adrian Vojvoda, 75, died on November 1 after the crash, which happened on October 16, sent him to the hospital. It happened in the 1400 block of Oceana Boulevard, and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Family displaced following Parksley house fire

A family is without a home in Parksley following a house fire Thursday. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EtkmuG. A family is without a home in Parksley following a house fire Thursday. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EtkmuG. Restaurants prepare to serve hundreds for Thanksgiving …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. One of three accused in...
PARKSLEY, VA
WAVY News 10

Skiffes Creek Connector in James City County opens

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Skiffes Creek Connector linking Merrimac Trail and Pocahontas Trail near the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County has opened. It extends the existing Green Mount Parkway with the new segment, which includes one-mile of two-lane roadway, two bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News Police holding hiring event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police will be holding its second, all-day hiring event Dec. 3 at its headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The event is for anyone interested in becoming an officer or a dispatcher and will be held from 8 a.m. until noon. People will be able to fill out an application, take written and physical agility assessments and get interviewed on the same day.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman walks in to Hampton hospital with gunshot wound early Sunday morning

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue. At about 4:02 a.m., police said Public Safety Communications received a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a woman being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
HAMPTON, VA
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Grand jury indicts in Northampton

A Northampton Grand Jury handed down indictments this week that included carjacking and a bomb hoax. Thirty-four-year-old Brandon Dale Lilly, of Bell Lane in Machipongo, was indicted on a count of carjacking on Aug. 8, which happened to be his birthday. According to court records, the crime was done by seizing Timothy Gray’s vehicle by violence or by putting Gray in fear of bodily harm.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA

