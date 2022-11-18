Read full article on original website
44 people arrested during two-day warrant sweep in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police say 44 people were taken into custody during a two-day citywide warrant sweep.
State Police ID suspect in York County hit-and-run
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a recent hit-and-run crash, and it is pursuing a suspect in the incident. Martin Morse Wooster, 64, of Takoma Park, Md. was killed on the evening of Nov. 13 while trying to cross Bypass Road, according to state police, who said the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck the man and kept driving.
8 apartments damaged on Birdsong Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic’s Beach area in the northern part of Virginia Beach Tuesday evening. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said there are no injuries or displacement at...
Virginia Beach principal arrested after woman accuses him of reaching up her skirt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A school administrator was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in Virginia Beach. Joel Guldenschuh was arrested after a woman told police that he put his hand up her dress at a Halloween party on October 29, court documents obtained by 13News Now show. The woman...
14-year-old and 18-year-old dead, 16-year-old injured following shooting on Bridgeport Cove Dr in Hampton
Hampton police held a press conference following a shooting incident that killed two people and injured a juvenile on Friday.
Motorcyclist dies after Virginia Beach crash
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in October, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. Adrian Vojvoda, 75, died on November 1 after the crash, which happened on October 16, sent him to the hospital. It happened in the 1400 block of Oceana Boulevard, and...
Hampton Police provide update on shooting that killed 2 teens, injured 1
Hampton Police held a press conference Tuesday morning to provide more information on the investigation of two homicides that occurred over the past weekend.
One of three suspects in Hampton child abduction case pleads guilty
One of three suspects accused in the abduction of two children from Hampton has pleaded guilty.
Family displaced following Parksley house fire
A family is without a home in Parksley following a house fire Thursday. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EtkmuG. A family is without a home in Parksley following a house fire Thursday. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EtkmuG. Restaurants prepare to serve hundreds for Thanksgiving …. WAVY-TV 10's Brett Hall reports. One of three accused in...
One of three men charged with deadly 2016 in Newport News is found guilty
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A jury in Newport News convicted a man on Monday of multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, according to the Office of the Virginia Attorney General. James Curtis Miles was found guilty of the following charges:. First-degree felony murder. Use of a firearm in the...
13-year-old charged after bomb threat at Warwick High School
On October 28, around 11:45 a.m., Warwick High School received a call from an unknown person reporting an explosive device inside the school.
Record high: Fentanyl blamed for majority of overdose deaths in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 7, 2022. Fentanyl contributed to a staggering 76% of overdose deaths in 2021 in Virginia. And in 2022, the Opioid Crisis still has a firm grasp on the Commonwealth and the Hampton Roads region. Drug overdoses...
Virginia man pleads guilty after illegally taking his kids over 1700 miles to North Dakota
Then, later that week, law enforcement found him and arrested him in Burleigh County, N.D., which is over 1,700 miles from their home in Virginia.
Skiffes Creek Connector in James City County opens
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Skiffes Creek Connector linking Merrimac Trail and Pocahontas Trail near the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County has opened. It extends the existing Green Mount Parkway with the new segment, which includes one-mile of two-lane roadway, two bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.
Newport News Police holding hiring event
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police will be holding its second, all-day hiring event Dec. 3 at its headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The event is for anyone interested in becoming an officer or a dispatcher and will be held from 8 a.m. until noon. People will be able to fill out an application, take written and physical agility assessments and get interviewed on the same day.
Woman walks in to Hampton hospital with gunshot wound early Sunday morning
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue. At about 4:02 a.m., police said Public Safety Communications received a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a woman being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Hampton Police searching for suspect in connection to a shooting
Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
Multiple charges set aside against man involved in viral Newport News traffic stop video
Several charges against a man who was involved in a struggle with Newport News police officers in June have been set aside.
Grand jury indicts in Northampton
A Northampton Grand Jury handed down indictments this week that included carjacking and a bomb hoax. Thirty-four-year-old Brandon Dale Lilly, of Bell Lane in Machipongo, was indicted on a count of carjacking on Aug. 8, which happened to be his birthday. According to court records, the crime was done by seizing Timothy Gray’s vehicle by violence or by putting Gray in fear of bodily harm.
