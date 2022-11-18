The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Melissa Heeren is a breath of fresh air and has an unusual perspective on life. She was recently diagnosed with stage four uterine cancer that has metastasized, yet her speech and presence are full of gratitude. “When you’re given a heads up, your approach to life completely shifts. This has allowed me to see life in a completely different way, and for that I am blessed.” Melissa approaches every day intentionally, living out each moment with specific purpose. “If I can teach and share –If I can help others, it is really important to me that I do that. We are all just walking this life doing the best we can.”

DANVILLE, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO