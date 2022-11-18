Read full article on original website
Danville Police Remind You PLAN AHEAD for a Safe “Blackout Wednesday”
Danville Police are reminding everyone to be safe and avoid tragic, preventable accidents this Thanksgiving Eve. The night before Thanksgiving is commonly called “Blackout Wednesday” due to the amount of people and students back in town for the holiday and wanting to meet up with friends. Quite often, the drinking situation becomes excessive, and the roads become very dangerous.
Local Red Cross Volunteers Help 14 People Affected by Home Fires in the Past Week
Stay safe by preventing cooking fires this Thanksgiving. – American Red Cross volunteers responded to six home fires in Champaign, Danville, Gibson City, Glasford, Pekin and Washington in the past week and provided assistance to 14 individuals, through supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support.
Annie Monyok Wins Danville Rotary Club Under 40 Vocational Service Award
VERMILION COUNTY, IL — Annie Monyok has been named the winner of the 2022 Vocational Service Award in the category of under 40. Monyok is a graduate of Catlin High School and still resides there with her husband and two sons. Monyok is the owner of Monyok Leadership. Since...
Rich’s Family Restaurant Temporarily Closed after Fire Incident
An early Monday morning fire has resulted with a popular Tilton restaurant being temporarily closed. The blaze was at Rich’s Family Restaurant, located along Georgetown Road. Tilton, Westville, Georgetown and Kickapoo volunteer firefighters were among units that responded to the alarm. Firefighters removed some vents on the roof to...
Salvation Army of Vermilion County Partners with Burlington
Now through Dec. 24th, customers can donate a new or gently worn coat to the local Burlington store. November 21, 2022 – Today, Burlington Stores, a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, announces its 16th annual Burlington Coat Drive in partnership with the national non-profit organization Delivering Good. Coats to be collected and distributed by The Salvation Army of Vermilion County.
For that Christmas Shopping Spirit; Stay Local, Come Downtown
As we move into Friday, Black Friday that is, all the predictions are that the high “day after Thanksgiving shopping numbers” will be back, after two years of being kicked around by COVID. Vermilion Advantage president and CEO Tim Dudley says if you are out there this weekend adding to those shopping numbers, please visit local businesses, and make them your first stop. It helps the businesses, helps Vermilion Advantage, and helps the entire county.
Official Filing Period Underway for Municipal Elections
Candidates were out early Monday as the filing period began for next year’s Danville City Council election. Two candidates had filed for the mayor’s job as of mid-Monday morning. They were incumbent Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr and challenger Jackie Vinson. Others who had filed included:. For City Treasurer……….Chris...
Melissa Heeren: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Melissa Heeren is a breath of fresh air and has an unusual perspective on life. She was recently diagnosed with stage four uterine cancer that has metastasized, yet her speech and presence are full of gratitude. “When you’re given a heads up, your approach to life completely shifts. This has allowed me to see life in a completely different way, and for that I am blessed.” Melissa approaches every day intentionally, living out each moment with specific purpose. “If I can teach and share –If I can help others, it is really important to me that I do that. We are all just walking this life doing the best we can.”
Farmers Thankful for Strong Harvest; Now For All the Transportation Issues
As we head into Thanksgiving, Vermilion County farmers will by and large not have to spend the holiday in their combines. As Tom Fricke from the Farm Bureau points out, there have been a few exceptions where farmers could not completely finish the harvest until just days ago, but not too many.
Saturday Judy Collins – Ari Hest Show at DHS Meant as “Thank You” from Two Foundations
We are just a few days away from Saturday night’s show at the Danville High School Dick Van Dyke Auditorium. Folk singer Judy Collins is coming; on a combined effort from the Danville Public School Foundation, led by Bob Richard; and the Danville Library Foundation, led by Peter Blackmon. As Blackmon explains, the goal was to have something unique in Danville, so the foundations could show their appreciation to the community and their doners.
