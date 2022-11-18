Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Related
Road closure in Oconee Co
There is a heads-up for drivers in Oconee County, where a stretch of Malcom Bridge Road is closed today and for the rest of the week: Malcom Bridge between Lenru Road and the traffic circle in front of the school is closed to allow for storm drain installation. From the...
City of Atlanta, GDOT work to clear out homeless encampment near I-85, Cheshire Bridge
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to clear people out of a homeless encampment known as "The Hill" near I-85 and Cheshire Bridge. As many as 100 people had been living there, but there have been some safety concerns with a big fire breaking out there just two weeks ago.
PLANetizen
MARTA Changes Strategy on Clayton County Expansion, Opts for Bus Rapid Transit
A Mass Transit staff report details the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority’s (MARTA) decision to choose bus rapid transit (BRT) over commuter rail for the State Route 54 extension of its service into Clayton County. According to the report, “The planned 22-mile BRT on State Route 54 will include...
TV filming will close Catherine Street in Decatur next week
Catherine Street, between 1368 and 1420 Catherine Street in Decatur, will be closed to through-traffic from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 for television filming at 1380 Catherine Street. Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of...
Large truck swallowed by South Fulton sinkhole, road closed 'indefinitely,' officials say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A water main break caused two large sinkholes Thursday morning, essentially swallowing a large truck, City of South Fulton officials said. Orkney Lane in the Loch Lomond neighborhood is closed "indefinitely" as they make repairs and investigate further. They said the water lines are managed...
Man’s home destroyed in Gwinnett County after using fireplace
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett family’s home was destroyed after a fire on Tuesday morning after they used the fireplace, fire officials said. Gwinnett County fire officials said crews were sent to a house fire on Jack Russell Run SW in Lilburn at 1:03 a.m. to find a two-story home on fire.
87-year-old veteran dead after crash during VA medical transport that wasn’t reported, lawyer says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An 87-year-old Korean War veteran is dead after he was somehow critically injured while being transported from his nursing home to a Veteran’s Affairs clinic for a checkup, Channel 2 Action News has learned. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was in Gwinnett County,...
GBI investigating shooting involving DeKalb County police at gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the heavy police presence near the Shell Gas Station in Lithonia is due to an officer-involved shooting. Channel 2 Action News learned there was a heavy police presence near the intersection of Cove Lake Road,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Auntie Al’s Carolina De’lish food truck stolen from ATL apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman was preparing to feed the homeless over the weekend when she discovered someone had stolen her food truck. Tanya Greene started Auntie Al’s Carolina Delish in 2021 in honor of her late mother, Althea. The food truck serves southern comfort food like mac-and-cheese, red rice and beans, and collard greens.
Ambulance heading to emergency call collides with car, leaving 1 dead, 1 critical in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — An ambulance responding to an emergency call collided with a Mustang on Thursday morning, leaving the ambulance driver dead and another person critical according to the Georgia State Patrol. The GSP says that just before 7 a.m., the ambulance, which was traveling east on state...
Neighborhood evacuated due to standoff at Clayton County home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a standoff that started Sunday night. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is at the active scene on Elizabeth Lane. The hours-long, ongoing standoff prompted residents to evacuate the neighborhood. Stay with us for...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office hosting Turkey Giveaway in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Turkey Giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21. The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Old National Discount Mall on Godby Road in College Park. The giveaway will last until...
Fire At Toxic Atlanta Landfill Has Been Burning For 4 Years Straight
Neighbors say it's putting their health at risk.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: 20-year-old Walton County resident dies in fatality
WALTON COUNTY (Nov. 16, 2022) Branson Meeler, 20, of Walton County did not survive a single vehicle crash on Sims Bridge Road on Tuesday night. His next of kin have been notified. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46, said GSP was asked to investigate the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man, 21, dead, several others injured after being hit by car on Atlanta interstate
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 21-year-old man is dead and several others are injured after a car crash. Officials said officers responded to the crash on I-20 eastbound at Turner Hill Road just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. “While en route, the call was updated that several occupants...
Skeletal remains found near Canton river are 3rd body found in area in 5 months
CANTON, Ga. — Canton Police Department are investigating after they found the third set of remains to be recovered from the same area near the Etowah River in the last five months. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Thursday, officers were called...
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Men use sledgehammer during lottery theft at Douglas County gas station
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in Douglas County are searching for two men accused of a lottery theft at a local gas station. Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office say the incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 18 at the Fairplay Chevron gas station on the 8300 block of Highway 166.
Putting an extension cord under a rug cost a man in Forsyth County his life, firefighters say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An extension cord is to blame for a fire that killed a Forsyth County man, firefighters said. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the scene, where firefighters also say the home had no smoke detector. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fulton County Attorney’s office ensures warmth with coat giveaway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As it gets closer to winter and the temperatures drop, the Fulton County Attorney’s office is doing its part to keep kids warm. Those in need of a good winter coat were able to receive one from District Attorney Fani Willis and her staff Saturday morning.
A man was found dead lying on the ground in Gwinnett. Police are charging this woman with murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police arrested a woman in connection to a homicide that happened over the weekend. Officers received a call of a man "lying on the ground near the roadway" on the 3400 block of Forest Knoll Court in Duluth around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police...
Comments / 4