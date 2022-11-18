ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

WGAU

Road closure in Oconee Co

There is a heads-up for drivers in Oconee County, where a stretch of Malcom Bridge Road is closed today and for the rest of the week: Malcom Bridge between Lenru Road and the traffic circle in front of the school is closed to allow for storm drain installation. From the...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Auntie Al’s Carolina De’lish food truck stolen from ATL apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman was preparing to feed the homeless over the weekend when she discovered someone had stolen her food truck. Tanya Greene started Auntie Al’s Carolina Delish in 2021 in honor of her late mother, Althea. The food truck serves southern comfort food like mac-and-cheese, red rice and beans, and collard greens.
Monroe Local News

Breaking: 20-year-old Walton County resident dies in fatality

WALTON COUNTY (Nov. 16, 2022) Branson Meeler, 20, of Walton County did not survive a single vehicle crash on Sims Bridge Road on Tuesday night. His next of kin have been notified. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46, said GSP was asked to investigate the...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fulton County Attorney’s office ensures warmth with coat giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As it gets closer to winter and the temperatures drop, the Fulton County Attorney’s office is doing its part to keep kids warm. Those in need of a good winter coat were able to receive one from District Attorney Fani Willis and her staff Saturday morning.
