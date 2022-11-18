ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Agriculture Online

Farm bill proposal: Strengthen subsidy limits, boost land stewardship

With its toothless payment limits, the U.S. farm program directs billions of dollars a year to the largest and wealthiest farmers in America while struggling family farmers often are overlooked, said the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, an advocate for small farmers. It called for farm bill reforms that would direct more funding to soil and water conservation and restrict subsidies to big operators.
modernfarmer.com

For Young Farmers, Land Access Will Make or Break the 2023 Farm Bill

The average age of American farmers is roughly 58 years old, and it has been increasing every year. According to the 2017 USDA census, only eight percent of the farmers surveyed were under the age of 35, and the majority of producers—73 percent—identified as having more than 10 years of on-farm experience.
CNN

Opinion: Buckle up for a bumpy ride, Republicans

Republicans have wrested control of the House away from Democrats, but now the hard part begins. If, as expected, Kevin McCarthy manages to win the vote for the speakership, his governing challenge could prove even more difficult than what John Boehner faced a decade ago, writes Charlie Dent.
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

Senator Chuck Schumer's solution to replenish America's work force

A call to bring legality to 11 million souls who broke into our country has come from senior senator Chuck Schumer. I have grossly undersold my acumen when I hear such pearls of wisdom coming from a seasoned leader. In a "nutshell" Schumer thinks this is the best course for...
The Hill

Democrats must protect Social Security by raising the debt ceiling

Cutting Social Security is terrible policy and deeply unpopular. Nevertheless, Republican politicians are desperate to cut or, worse, dismember this invaluable institution. Even in the months leading up to the midterm elections, Republicans couldn’t stop themselves from talking about their plans to go after the American people’s earned Social Security benefits.
US News and World Report

US VP Harris Announces $20 Million New Clean Energy Funding for Mekong Region

BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S Vice President Kamala Harris announced $20 million in new funding for clean energy projects in the Mekong region, during the last day of her tour of Thailand on Sunday following a regional summit. She spoke to civil society and business leaders in Bangkok after the close...
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.18.22

Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In Louisiana, Sen. Bill Cassidy clearly considered his state’s 2023 gubernatorial race, but the Republican lawmaker announced this morning that he’ll remain in the Senate. * On Capitol Hill, Rep. Pramila Jayapal considered running for a leadership...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Biden-district Republicans brush off impeachment talk

Republicans who defended or flipped seats in districts that President Biden won in 2020 have a message for their party leaders: focus on the economy, not impeachment. Why it matters: Some rank-and-file Republicans and leadership aides fear overly politicized investigations — including impeachment — may backfire on a party seeking to rebuild credibility among independents after an underwhelming performance in the midterms.
ARIZONA STATE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls on Congress to settle rail labor dispute

LOS ANGELES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The leader of largest U.S. business lobbying group on Tuesday called on Congress to intervene in an ongoing railroad labor standoff that threatens to idle shipments of food and fuel while inflicting billions of dollars of damage to an already struggling national economy. U.S....
The Atlantic

The New Majority

The last time Republicans won control of the House of Representatives with a Democrat in the White House, the two parties clashed so ferociously that Congress nearly crashed the economy with a first-ever debt default. But with the GOP’s majority-making victory, those bitterly partisan confrontations of the Obama era might seem like halcyon days compared with what’s to come.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

DOE rejects funding for Palisades nuclear plant

(The Center Square) – The Department of Energy has rejected the Palisades nuclear plant’s application for federal funding. Palisades was sold to Holtec Decommissioning International in June 2022, which applied for a federal Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 to reopen Palisades. “We appreciate the consideration that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

