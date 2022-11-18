Read full article on original website
U.S. eyes shifts on climate payments, in possible breakthrough at summit
New text circulating at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt suggests that Washington is reconsidering its resistance to supplying developing countries with funds for the damage they suffer from rising temperatures.
Agriculture Online
Farm bill proposal: Strengthen subsidy limits, boost land stewardship
With its toothless payment limits, the U.S. farm program directs billions of dollars a year to the largest and wealthiest farmers in America while struggling family farmers often are overlooked, said the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, an advocate for small farmers. It called for farm bill reforms that would direct more funding to soil and water conservation and restrict subsidies to big operators.
modernfarmer.com
For Young Farmers, Land Access Will Make or Break the 2023 Farm Bill
The average age of American farmers is roughly 58 years old, and it has been increasing every year. According to the 2017 USDA census, only eight percent of the farmers surveyed were under the age of 35, and the majority of producers—73 percent—identified as having more than 10 years of on-farm experience.
Republicans put 11 DHS employees, including Mayorkas, on notice
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are calling nearly a dozen Department of Homeland Security officials to give "voluntary compliance" to testimony requests as they gear up to scrutinize the border crisis and other hot-button topics.
270towin.com
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
The White House Is Pushing Congress to Rein in Big Tech Before the GOP Takes Over the House
The White House is pushing Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to pass antitrust bills before Republicans take over, sources say.
GOP Crushes State Regulator Races And Strengthens Grip Over Nation’s Energy Future
But clean-energy advocates say it’s not all bad news, and that some key renewable projects could still go ahead.
Opinion: Buckle up for a bumpy ride, Republicans
Republicans have wrested control of the House away from Democrats, but now the hard part begins. If, as expected, Kevin McCarthy manages to win the vote for the speakership, his governing challenge could prove even more difficult than what John Boehner faced a decade ago, writes Charlie Dent.
iheart.com
Senator Chuck Schumer's solution to replenish America's work force
A call to bring legality to 11 million souls who broke into our country has come from senior senator Chuck Schumer. I have grossly undersold my acumen when I hear such pearls of wisdom coming from a seasoned leader. In a "nutshell" Schumer thinks this is the best course for...
Democrats must protect Social Security by raising the debt ceiling
Cutting Social Security is terrible policy and deeply unpopular. Nevertheless, Republican politicians are desperate to cut or, worse, dismember this invaluable institution. Even in the months leading up to the midterm elections, Republicans couldn’t stop themselves from talking about their plans to go after the American people’s earned Social Security benefits.
Top House Democrat Blasts AOC as "Nowhere to Be Found"
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a top House Democrat who lost his New York House race to his Republican challenger last week, has blasted Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying “she was nowhere to be found” during campaign season.
The ‘basement strategy’ is working for Democrats
Tough, challenging interviews: More politicians are running from them even when running for office.
US News and World Report
US VP Harris Announces $20 Million New Clean Energy Funding for Mekong Region
BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S Vice President Kamala Harris announced $20 million in new funding for clean energy projects in the Mekong region, during the last day of her tour of Thailand on Sunday following a regional summit. She spoke to civil society and business leaders in Bangkok after the close...
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.18.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In Louisiana, Sen. Bill Cassidy clearly considered his state’s 2023 gubernatorial race, but the Republican lawmaker announced this morning that he’ll remain in the Senate. * On Capitol Hill, Rep. Pramila Jayapal considered running for a leadership...
Eco regulations force massive coal plant to shut down, sparking community uproar
A major utility company announced plans to close a coal-fired power plant in eastern Texas, sparking an uproar in the local community over the potential negative economic impact.
Biden-district Republicans brush off impeachment talk
Republicans who defended or flipped seats in districts that President Biden won in 2020 have a message for their party leaders: focus on the economy, not impeachment. Why it matters: Some rank-and-file Republicans and leadership aides fear overly politicized investigations — including impeachment — may backfire on a party seeking to rebuild credibility among independents after an underwhelming performance in the midterms.
EPA quietly pushes expensive carbon tax
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently proposed raising the social cost of carbon emissions from $51 to $190 per metric ton.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls on Congress to settle rail labor dispute
LOS ANGELES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The leader of largest U.S. business lobbying group on Tuesday called on Congress to intervene in an ongoing railroad labor standoff that threatens to idle shipments of food and fuel while inflicting billions of dollars of damage to an already struggling national economy. U.S....
The New Majority
The last time Republicans won control of the House of Representatives with a Democrat in the White House, the two parties clashed so ferociously that Congress nearly crashed the economy with a first-ever debt default. But with the GOP’s majority-making victory, those bitterly partisan confrontations of the Obama era might seem like halcyon days compared with what’s to come.
DOE rejects funding for Palisades nuclear plant
(The Center Square) – The Department of Energy has rejected the Palisades nuclear plant’s application for federal funding. Palisades was sold to Holtec Decommissioning International in June 2022, which applied for a federal Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 to reopen Palisades. “We appreciate the consideration that the...
