Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
woay.com
Mountaineer Food Bank to host food giveaway in Beckley on November 23
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank will host a food giveaway on Wednesday, November 23, at the Linda K. Epling Stadium at 200 Stadium drive in Beckley from 11:00 am to 12:30 while supplies last. For more information, call 304-364-5518 or visit www.mountaineerfoodbank.org.
“The Noel Express” set for Dec. 13, 2022
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A group of retired police officers have a “murder” planned at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park this holiday season. The Beckley Police Department Alumni Association welcomes back the “Murder and Merriment” interactive play for the fourth year, to raise funds for the organization. Dinner guests will help solve a staged murder, and […]
Metro News
Teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Mercer Mall
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A teenager has been arrested following a shooting in the parking lot of the Mercer Mall in Bluefield that left a man dead. Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department took a 17 year old boy into custody Monday following the death of Marquise Mclean.
lootpress.com
Inmate chased through hospital during escape attempt
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces additional charges after attempting to escape police custody earlier this month. Reports from the Bluefield City Police Department confirm that on Saturday, November 5, 2022, Patrolman Barton was in room #1 of Bluefield Regional Hospital with Tracy Pauley who was being held on a Bluefield City warrant for no drivers license and drug paraphernalia, along with a Felony warrant for possession with intent to deliver a schedule 1 or 2 narcotic (Fentanyl) out of Tazewell County, Virginia.
WVNT-TV
UPDATE: Identity of victim in Beckley homicide identified
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in the 100 Block Truman Avenue in Beckley that left one man dead. Deputy Chief Allard said officers were called to the scene around 3:50 AM this morning, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police Detectives are currently on-scene.
WSAZ
Deadly shooting reported in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following a shooting Monday night in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday. Deputies were advised a man had been shot in the stomach inside a trailer at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park...
lootpress.com
UPDATE: Beckley Police release identity of victim shot and killed
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At approximately 3:45am this morning, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 100 block of Truman Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services responded and attempted...
WDTV
Law enforcement encourages safety this holiday season
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -We are three days away from the Thanksgiving holiday. Those charged with protecting and serving the community want us to take some time to think about more than what we’re serving on the holiday menu and hope you consider your travel plans more. It’s that...
Crews knock down fire at West Virginia lumber company
RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK)—Crews worked early Wednesday morning to put out a large fire at a lumber company. The Richwood Fire Department says they were dispatched at around 1:43 a.m. to a fire at Cherry River Lumber Company. They said there was a large fire in the Mill Works area. The fire was extinguished, and it’s […]
Daycare operators warn of statewide closures, when Covid relief funds end
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Close to 70,000 West Virginia children live in households where all parents work, according to data the West Virginia Center for Policy and Budget released in 2020. For every available childcare provider, more than three children are waiting. Like those in most industries, Beckley daycare providers said, since the pandemic, finding […]
WVNT-TV
West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries.
West Virginia man gets over sentenced 3 years for retaliating against a government witness
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for retaliating against a government witness in a criminal case involving the defendant’s brother. David Stanley, 46, of the Raleigh County community of Bolt, was sentenced in federal court Monday for sending several intimidating and threatening […]
Chipotle is coming to Beckley!
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley City Officials confirm Chipotle is finally making its way to Beckley. Mayor Rob Rappold announced today, November 22, 2022, that Beckley’s City Planning Commission has been into contact with developers who plan to bring the restaurant to 1080 North Eisenhower Drive. “I’ve been told it’s near Kohl’s, in that shopping […]
Wife arrested after stabbing husband 15 times
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A wife is facing attempted murder charges after stabbing her husband 15 times. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to Canterbury Drive after the victim said his wife, Angela Renee Hubbard, had stabbed him. When deputies arrived, they heard a woman say she would kill someone. After this, deputies were met at the front door by Angela Hubbard, who was covered in blood. The victim was found in the bedroom with multiple stab wounds to his body.
WDTV
Beckley man accused of running fraudulent plumbing scheme ordered to pay $500 a day
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another day in court and another ‘no show’ by a Beckley man accused of running a fraudulent plumbing business. The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is attempting to shut down Jerry Smales’ businesses -- Mountaineer Plumbing and Altrucon -- as part of a civil suit.
Fire destroys mobile home in Nicholas County, West Virginia
POE, WV (WOWK) — The Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department (KSLVFD) says it responded to a mobile home fire with possible entrapment in Poe on Friday just before 9 p.m. KCLVFD says when units arrived at the mobile home on Summersville Lake Road, the fire was fully involved. The occupant made it out uninjured, […]
Raleigh County man sentenced for witness retaliation
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A Raleigh County man was sentenced to prison for witness retaliation. David Stanley, 46, of Bolt, was sentenced today to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for retaliation against a government witness. According to court information, from July 2021 through August […]
WDBJ7.com
Two charged after shots fired in Pearisburg parking lot
PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An argument in a parking lot within the 400 block of N. Main Street in Pearisburg Saturday night led to shots being fired, and two people being taken to the New River Regional Jail. According to the Pearisburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of...
West Virginia deputies conducting murder investigation at ‘Sauced N Loaded’
A murder investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, left one man dead.
Man stabbed multiple times by woman at Canterbury Drive residence
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces charges after stabbing a man at a Raleigh County residence on Tuesday. According to reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, deputies with the department responded to the Canterbury Drive area of Beckley in relation to reports of a stabbing which had occurred.
