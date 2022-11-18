BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A wife is facing attempted murder charges after stabbing her husband 15 times. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to Canterbury Drive after the victim said his wife, Angela Renee Hubbard, had stabbed him. When deputies arrived, they heard a woman say she would kill someone. After this, deputies were met at the front door by Angela Hubbard, who was covered in blood. The victim was found in the bedroom with multiple stab wounds to his body.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO