FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Renna Media
Westfield Historical Society to host Gingerbread Sunday
Gingerbread Sunday will be held on December 4 from 1:30 – 4 p.m. Spicy, sweet gingerbread is a special part of the holiday season. Children will make a decorative, non-edible gingerbread house and an orange pomander to take home and will hear “gingery” stories. Members of the Cooking Committee will also demonstrate early American recipes using ginger over the open hearth.
Renna Media
Fanwood’s Holiday Celebration & Tree Lighting Returns!
Fanwood’s Holiday Celebration & Tree Lighting Returns!. Come down to the North Avenue Train Station on Sunday, December 4th, 3–5 p.m. as Fanwood welcomes in the holiday season with an afternoon of holiday music, free refreshments, a petting zoo, contests, prizes, gifts and… Santa Claus! (To schedule a visit with Santa, you will need to preregister. Go to fanwoodrecreation.org for more information. Space is limited.) Bring the whole family! The celebration concludes with the lighting of the Fanwood Tree, across from the train station, at 5 p.m.
Renna Media
Junior League of Summit’s annual Holiday Boutique
Junior League Thrift Shop’s Annual Holiday Boutique. The Junior League of Summit Thrift Shop is excited to announce its annual Holiday Boutique. The well-established event features a wide selection of new toys, new and gently used holiday clothing for everyone in the family, jewelry, accessories, and giftware, as well as holiday decor to make your homes festive! The Holiday Boutique is held in our shop at 37 Deforest Avenue, Summit, NJ, and begins on Saturday, November 26 (small business Saturday). The following week our hours will return to Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m – 1 pm.; and Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Renna Media
Roselle Park to host annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Winter Market
On Friday, December 2nd, the Borough of Roselle Park will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Michael J. Mauri Park from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Throughout the first weekend of December, the Borough of Roselle Park will be hosting its 2nd Annual Winter Market. This three-day long event will be held at Michael J. Mauri Park, featuring a plethora of activities, vendors, and more for residents of all ages to enjoy.
Renna Media
Celebrate with a Week of Dance at the Madison Community Arts Center
The Madison Community Arts Center, in association with Dance Connections and Morris Arts, will celebrate a week of dance at the Center on 10 King’s Road from Monday, November 28 through Sunday, December 4. Monday through Saturday events begin at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday event beginning at 3 p.m. A specific schedule and ticket reservation links are available on the Madison Arts and Culture Alliance Website at madisonartsnj.org/morris-county-dance-week-festival-events/ or by using the QR code below.
Renna Media
Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce Expands into Clark
GWACC Chamber of Commerce at its November Board of Director meeting approved the addition of the Clark Business Alliance, and the Irish Business Association (IBA) to the GWACC Chamber. GWACC will now cover six towns, Clark, Fanwood, Garwood, Mountainside, Scotch Plains, and Westfield. Elected to the GWACC Board of Directors...
Renna Media
Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad at annual “Trunk Or Treat”
Clark Recreation and Clark PBA joined forces and held its annual “Trunk Or Treat.” The Clark Volunteer Emergency Squad was on hand to join in the fun. EMTs Gary Wagner and Laurie Sheldon decorated an ambulance and handed out treats to all the visitors. Laurie and Gary are two of the squad’s longest serving members. Sheldon is a Professor and EMT Program Director at Union College of Union County. Both are familiar faces at events around town.
Renna Media
VFW #1397 Pancake Breakfast at American Legion Post 102
Come one, come all to our Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, November 26, 2022 for the VFW Post #1397, which will be held at the American Legion Post 102, located at 112 West Elizabeth Ave in Linden from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Donations: Adults $7.00 / Seniors & Children $6.00/ Ages 5 & Under Free.
Renna Media
Cranford Knights of Columbus Assist Community Food Bank of NJ
In the spirit of Thanksgiving and giving back to our community, the Cranford Knights of Columbus sent a team of volunteers to assist at the Community Food Bank of NJ on Saturday, November 5th. The team assembled 350 Essential Boxes for distribution. The Cranford Knights of Columbus is a Catholic...
Renna Media
Support The First Aid Squad This Holiday Season
Millburn-Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad is fortunate to have friends and neighbors like you who support us year after year. We respond to first aid calls 24 hours a day, 365 days a year; this year, we’ve responded to more than 1,200 calls (from minor ones such as a bruise or a sprain to car accidents or CPR).
