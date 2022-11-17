Read full article on original website
WOUB
Rare earth metals to be extracted from West Virginia coal impoundments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Gov. Jim Justice says Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023. Currently...
Election analysis in West Virginia and the U.S. on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss what happened after the midterm elections in West Virginia and nationally. In Segment One, Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) comes on to talk about his plans to run for U.S. Senate. State Sen.-Elect Mike Stuart (R-WV District 7) is our guest […]
$60M West Virginia mining investment will replace vital resource from China
Rare earth metals that are currently purchased from China will soon be mined in West Virginia.
WV Sheetz to drop gas prices for Thanksgiving week
Starting at 3 a.m. Monday morning, Sheetz will be offering a discount on their unleaded 88 fuel at just $3.08 a gallon, with some locations going as low as $2.83 a gallon, throughout West Virginia.
Company investing $60 million to extract rare earth metals in WV
(The Center Square) – A company is investing $60 million to develop a site in Wyoming County, West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments through a zero-waste and zero-emissions process. The company, Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies, has begun engineering and will immediately start site infrastructure, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office. OSRT intends to complete the building and equipment by mid-2023. “I am...
WDTV
West Virginia DOH worker struck by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Division of Highways flagger was struck by a car Monday morning. Officials with the WVDOH said the flagger was struck around 8:30 a.m. Monday and treated for minor injuries. The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra...
West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore to run for Congress
West Virginia's State Treasurer Riley Moore will campaign for state Congress in 2024, he announced Monday.
wsvaonline.com
West Virginia ambulance rates rise
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10 percent increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. Governor Jim Justice explained during his press conference yesterday that the increase will provide over 200 ambulance providers in the mountain state with nearly 12 million dollars in additional reimbursements per fiscal year.
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
Ohio power plant ordered to stop dumping toxic coal ash
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James Gavin Power Plant in southern Ohio marks the […]
Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane
A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to initial estimates. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law. As a precaution, the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted aircraft from within a 1-mile radius of the leaking well.
Supplemental propane assistance going to some West Virginia families
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter.An automatic payment of $72 will go to residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment last winter, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said this week. Payments are expected to be issued by Monday, the agency said.Funding for the payments comes from a $250,000 donation as a result of a class action settlement, DHHR said."DHHR is once again pleased to provide this special propane heating assistance to 3,624 eligible families," DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. "We hope that this additional payment, enabled through a thoughtful donation, will help these households offset rising heating expenses this winter."
Massive sinkhole threatens to swallow West Virginia police department
A huge sinkhole has opened up right next to a West Virginia police department, disrupting traffic and requiring several schools to move their classes online.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for November 18
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
School will be in session in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday despite bus driver shortage
UPDATE (1:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21): Kanawha County Schools says that the majority of schools have full or partial bus service. They say that all guardians with students affected by bus interruptions have received a message saying, “If you normally drop off your student or if you are able to find transportation to school […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Why is West Virginia dead last?
West Virginians ask why we consistently rank worst compared to our sister states. Look no further than the recent re-election of Mooney and Azinger. They ran on election and climate change denial, inflation blame, coal recovery and abortion. While I’m not dismissing those concerns, are they really the big issues...
wajr.com
West Virginia Education Association President wants a longterm PEIA solution
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA)is bracing for an uncertain financial future if the state legislature does not take action, according to West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee. Lee attended the PEIA Finance Board meeting in early November and urged members to begin looking for options now.
Hunting Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
UPDATE Monday afternoon: Tuesday’s forecast shows that it will be a bit warmer tomorrow with morning temperatures in the upper 20s. Skies will continue to stay clear meaning there will be a zero percent chance for rain or snow in the region. High temperatures for the day will be warm in the 50s. (WOWK) – […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in West Virginia
With a nickname like “the mountain state”, it’s no wonder that West Virginia is chock full of mountains and rolling hills. In fact, mountains are so much a part of West Virginia’s identity that the state’s motto is “Montani Semper Liberi” which translates to “mountaineers are always free.” West Virginia is home to fewer than two million residents and covers nearly 25,000 square miles. But, in all that mountainous land, just where is the highest point in West Virginia?
