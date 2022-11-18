Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Western Michigan football starting QB to sit season finale, preserve redshirt
KALAMAZOO, MI – After starting Western Michigan’s last four football games, true freshman quarterback Treyson Bourguet won’t play in the Broncos’ regular season finale against Toledo on Friday to preserve his redshirt. Bourguet has compiled a 2-2 record as WMU’s starting quarterback, including last week’s win...
Marcus Freeman drops major Notre Dame football Tyler Buchner injury update
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football have come a long way since it was announced that starting quarterback Tyler Buchner would miss four months after suffering a shoulder injury back in September. Now, it appears that the four-month timeline might not still apply, given that the Fighting Irish are surging...
MLive.com
Portland men’s soccer coach to face hometown WMU team in NCAA tourney
KALAMAZOO, MI – Despite being located more than 2,000 miles west of Michigan, the University of Portland men’s soccer team has a surprisingly large fan base in Kalamazoo. That’s because the Pilots are led by seventh-year head coach and Kalamazoo native Nick Carlin-Voigt, which provides some added intrigue to Portland’s NCAA tournament Sweet 16 matchup with Western Michigan.
MLive.com
WMU men’s soccer upsets Lipscomb, advances to NCAA tourney Sweet 16
KALAMAZOO, MI – Western Michigan continued its historic men’s soccer season by advancing to the program’s second Sweet 16 with a 1-0 win over Lipscomb in Sunday’s NCAA Tournament clash. After opening the 64-team tourney with a 2-1 road win over Louisville, the Broncos once again...
Hear stories from hunters showing off their deer on one of Michigan’s biggest buck poles
JEROME, MI -- Hunters congregated in Hillsdale County at Jerome Country Market’s 11th-annual buck pole to show off the deer they got on the opening days of Michigan’s 2022 firearm deer season on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15-16. Here are some of their stories.
MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition
NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
22 WSBT
Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases
Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
wkzo.com
Injuries reported in 2 vehicle crash in Cass County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on Tuesday, November 22. Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that it happened on M-60 near Daily Road in Jefferson Township around 8:30 a.m. Deputies say that 71-year-old Gary Schaller of...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
wtvbam.com
Brouse gets concurrent sentences of between 14 months to 15 years on two CSC counts
COLDATER, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater man was sent to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday morning in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered no contest pleas to two charges of second degree criminal sexual conduct. 67-year-old Clarence Brouse was ordered to serve concurrent sentences of between...
95.3 MNC
Two-car crash in Cass County
A Lawton Michigan man was hurt in a two-car crash on M-60 near Robbins Lake Road. The collision happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, when an 18-year-old Cassopolis man swerved to miss a vehicle that was sitting in the middle of road and went off the side, and smashed into another vehicle.
wtvbam.com
Gas prices drop but Michigan’s average for Thanksgiving is the highest in a decade
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Gas prices are dropping heading into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Triple-A Michigan reports the state’s average gas price is back under four-dollars a gallon with a decline of 23-cents from last week. The average price in Michigan is now three-dollars-81-cents, which is down...
Icy roads blamed for 17-vehicle pile up on I-94 overpass near Battle Creek [PHOTOS]
Slick conditions in Central West Michigan caused a major mess Wednesday morning as dozens of vehicles crashed after losing control on an I-94 overpass.
Whiteout conditions, hazardous travel forecast for West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A batch of heavy lake-effect snow combined with winds gusting up to 45 mph are forecast to create whiteout conditions, making for dangerous driving in some parts of West Michigan today. Areas near Ludington along the Lakeshore were expected to see these conditions first on Saturday...
Icy roads lead to crashes, closures across West Michigan
Drivers heading out on the roads during the morning commute will run into hazardous driving conditions due to heavy snowfall across West Michigan.
Several Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that several people were injured due to the accident.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
wtvbam.com
911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected
(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
Comments / 1