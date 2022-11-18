Read full article on original website
Related
popville.com
“Councilmember Allen Introduces Bill To Install At Least 7,500 Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations By 2027”
“Recognizing the growing demand for electric vehicles and the need for charging stations, today, Councilmember Charles Allen (Ward 6) introduced legislation charting the path forward to at least 7,500 public charging stations in the District of Columbia in the next four years. The “Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Access, Readiness, and...
Comments / 0