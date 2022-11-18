ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart County, TN

Stewart County man accused of dumping sharp objects on road arrested

By Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors who drive a rural country road in Stewart County can rest easier knowing detectives have caught a man accused of dumping nails and other sharp objects on the street.

Safety concerns were raised earlier this month, especially since school bus drivers use the road during their morning and afternoon routes.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested David Cartwright, 47, charging him with vandalism. He also faces restitution costs.

Cartwright allegedly had been placing, nails, screws, barbed wire and other sharp objects on Antioch Road in Bumpus Mills for at least the last six weeks, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said at least 13 people had complained about getting flat tires and damage to their vehicles because of the objects.

One neighbor, Natalie York , previously told News 2 she had six flat tires in six weeks and found as many as 300 nails.

Cartwright was taken into custody Thursday.

Laura Bass
4d ago

Apparently this 47 year old Loser has nothing better to do with his time to ruin other people's property and cost people lot's of Hard earned money

Guest
4d ago

Such a juvenile act by a 47 year old child. And we wonder why America is collapsing !

