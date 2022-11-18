ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derrick Henry throws, runs Titans past Packers

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
 4 days ago

Ryan Tannehill passed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and Derrick Henry rushed and threw for a score to lead the visiting Tennessee Titans to a 27-17 victory against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

