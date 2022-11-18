Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice reminds residents of Christmas Parade rules, route
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice will host its Christmas Parade the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Downtown Venice Holiday Parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Pre-parade entertainment will start at 5:30 p.m. The City of Venice prohibits the throwing of candy and trinkets in order...
fox13news.com
Gibsonton woman wants repairs done to finally return home after sewage leak in May
GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Gibsonton woman says she hasn’t been able to live in her house for about seven months due to a sewer leak underneath it. "I want to come home, but I can’t come home to this until somebody fixes it. I have no toilet or anything until they fix it," said Shelly Dauberman, the owner of a manufactured home in Eastwood Estates.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice finishes hurricane debris hauling
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice’s debris hauling contractor has finished their final pass of debris pickups throughout the city after 45 days of work, it was announced Monday. Nearly 140,000 cubic yards of storm debris, both vegetation, and construction and demolition, has been collected by Crowder...
WINKNEWS.com
Raccoon attack puts woman in emergency room
A woman goes to the hospital after getting attacked by a raccoon while walking her dog in Jamaica Bay Village in Fort Myers. Gail Poirier was finishing a pleasant evening in her Jamaica Bay community for people 55 and older. “Louis, and I went for a walk. And it was...
WINKNEWS.com
“Christmas on Third” Tree Lighting in Naples
A chance to see snow and meet Santa Claus on Monday in Naples to get into the holiday spirit with live music at the 45th annual tree lighting. The Naples Police Department is shutting down 13th Street off the corner of Third Street in preparation for the tree lighting that will happen around 6:20 p.m.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral family helped by community after losing home to fire
This week the word “thankful” has a new meaning for one family after losing their home to a fire right after Hurricane Ian. The Mizen family lost everything they owned in that fire, and the father was severely burned, but with the help of their church community, they were not left homeless.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents ready to rebuild face long lines to apply for permits
You may want to rebuild your home after Hurricane Ian, but if you live in Cape Coral, just getting a permit has turned into a major headache; the city consolidated its locations for permit applications, leading to long lines hours before they open. One contractor told WINK News his clients...
WINKNEWS.com
Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding
Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28.
WINKNEWS.com
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County
Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
WINKNEWS.com
Cat reunited with its original owners after it was surrendered following Ian
A family is reunited with their beloved cat after seven years, all thanks to a microchip. Capri the cat was taken in by another family who decided to keep her, but they lost their home in Hurricane Ian and were forced to surrender her. Erin Nardis and her husband’s cat...
fox13news.com
Venice-based nonprofit delivering Thanksgiving meals to Caribbean islands
VENICE, Fla. - An Embraer 110 loaded with more than 180 turkeys took off from Sarasota County this morning to deliver Thanksgiving meals to missionaries in the Bahamas and Haiti. It’s part of Agape Flights’ missionary Thanksgiving project, which brings everything needed to prepare a traditional feast – from the...
wufe967.com
Florida vandal caught on camera spray-painting lawns, homes of Trump supporters
Two East Naples, Florida homes were vandalized by a man on a bicycle with a can of spray paint and a disdain for former President Trump. Surveillance footage taken from the two homes owned by Trump supporters show the vandal riding along a sidewalk with a bright flashing light mounted on the rear of the seat.
fox13news.com
‘Don’t kill us, please’: Crash victims advocate for pedestrians, cyclists on World Day of Remembrance
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the first time in Pinellas County, traffic crash victims and advocates walked along roads in Treasure Island and St. Petersburg for World Day of Remembrance, urging drivers to watch for those along the roadways. Holding signs with strong messages to drivers like, "Don't kill us,...
WINKNEWS.com
Families torn apart by Hurricane Ian as death toll continues
Families lost loved ones, and Fort Myers Beach will never be the same after Hurricane Ian took its toll on residents and Southwest Florida. Bob Campbell is one of the unfortunate people who lost a family member in the storm. Campbell survived Ian in his home right next door to...
WINKNEWS.com
Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian
A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
WINKNEWS.com
PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers
Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian
Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
Florida trooper who crashed into drunk driver to save Skyway 10K runners honored at Patriot Awards
Toni Schuck - a Florida Highway Patrol trooper lauded as a hero after she crashed into a drunk driver barreling towards the finish line during a race on the Skyway Bridge - was honored with the "Back the Blue" award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Friday.
cltampa.com
The Florida home of Ed Lowe, who created Kitty Litter, is now for sale
A sprawling ranch built by the guy who made it somewhat tolerable for cats to use the bathroom indoors is now on the market in Florida. Located just east of Sarasota at 9584 NE Williams Ave. in Arcadia, the estate belonged to the late Edward Lowe, who died in 1995 and is credited with inventing Kitty Litter and Tidy Cat.
WINKNEWS.com
A look at how Charlotte County is collecting hurricane debris
WINK News is getting a look at how crews are picking up the piles of debris in our area. Charlotte County contracted Ashbritt to help with the cleanup. Multiple sites in the county are close to collecting more than two million cubic yards of debris. The people who live in...
Comments / 0