ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

City of Venice reminds residents of Christmas Parade rules, route

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice will host its Christmas Parade the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Downtown Venice Holiday Parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Pre-parade entertainment will start at 5:30 p.m. The City of Venice prohibits the throwing of candy and trinkets in order...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice finishes hurricane debris hauling

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice’s debris hauling contractor has finished their final pass of debris pickups throughout the city after 45 days of work, it was announced Monday. Nearly 140,000 cubic yards of storm debris, both vegetation, and construction and demolition, has been collected by Crowder...
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Raccoon attack puts woman in emergency room

A woman goes to the hospital after getting attacked by a raccoon while walking her dog in Jamaica Bay Village in Fort Myers. Gail Poirier was finishing a pleasant evening in her Jamaica Bay community for people 55 and older. “Louis, and I went for a walk. And it was...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

“Christmas on Third” Tree Lighting in Naples

A chance to see snow and meet Santa Claus on Monday in Naples to get into the holiday spirit with live music at the 45th annual tree lighting. The Naples Police Department is shutting down 13th Street off the corner of Third Street in preparation for the tree lighting that will happen around 6:20 p.m.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral family helped by community after losing home to fire

This week the word “thankful” has a new meaning for one family after losing their home to a fire right after Hurricane Ian. The Mizen family lost everything they owned in that fire, and the father was severely burned, but with the help of their church community, they were not left homeless.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding 

Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28. 
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County

Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian

A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers

Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian

Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
cltampa.com

The Florida home of Ed Lowe, who created Kitty Litter, is now for sale

A sprawling ranch built by the guy who made it somewhat tolerable for cats to use the bathroom indoors is now on the market in Florida. Located just east of Sarasota at 9584 NE Williams Ave. in Arcadia, the estate belonged to the late Edward Lowe, who died in 1995 and is credited with inventing Kitty Litter and Tidy Cat.
ARCADIA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy