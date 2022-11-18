ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

2 teens charged in shooting that killed 16-year-old outside Gwinnett supermarket

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169FSB_0jFiCHOS00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Florida deputies arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in Gwinnett County.

Police responded to the shooting Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. to the La Mexicana Supermarket off Beaver Ruin Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers found 16-year-old Ryan Rodriguez Romero dead from a gunshot wound inside his car less than a mile from the scene. Police said 17-year-old Elizabeth Bravo was also injured in the shooting.

Gwinnett County police said they identified two suspects through surveillance video and witness statements.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office of Florida took the two suspects, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, into custody on Thursday, according to police.

Both teens have been charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. Police have not released the names of the suspects.

The pair will be held in Florida until deputies can transfer them back to Gwinnett County.

On Friday, Channel 2′s Matt Johnson talked to Bravo off-camera, who said she could have been paralyzed in the shooting. Police confirmed that an inch or more to the right and the bullet would have gone through Bravo’s spine.

A mother who was nearby when it happened said it makes her upset that so many young people are getting caught up in gun violence.

Catherine Martinez heard the gunshots from a block away the night Romero and Bravo were shot. She said her daughter goes to Berkmar High School with Bravo.

“It’s very traumatic. I have teenage children,” Martinez said. “My daughter had an anxiety attack sitting out here in the parking lot.”

Detectives are going to Florida to talk to the two teens who were arrested.

A police report suggested that drugs may have been involved when Romero met with someone to pick up money. At some point, witnesses said they saw gunshots come from a van and into the car the victims were in.

“It needs to stop soon before someone else looses their life,” Martinez said.

IN OTHER NEWS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8rJ4_0jFiCHOS00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 10 arrested in Gwinnett County gang shooting investigation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation into a series of shootings led police to arrest 10 people and issue dozens of warrants connected to gang activity in Gwinnett County. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 that the investigation began after officers responded to reports of shots fired at a neighborhood on Brookdale Drive in Buford, Georgia. Police found multiple homes shot at the scene and say they learned the shooting was due to a gang-related dispute.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

GBI: Man with rifle spotted near homicide scene shot, killed by police; 1 officer injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A homicide investigation ended with a man killed by DeKalb County officers after he fired shots at them, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The deadly shooting happened Monday night at the Shell gas station off Welborn Road and Covington Highway. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill first reported on the scene on WSB Tonight as police blocked off the intersection for the investigation.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect arrested after standoff, shots fired near Clayton Home Depot

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An “armed and dangerous” suspect is now in custody after an hours-long standoff in Clayton County. Around 10:15 a.m., police reported gunfire in the area of Walden Landing apartments, the Madison Heights apartments and the Home Depot in Lovejoy. Police are advising anyone in those areas to shelter in place as well.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Man wearing bunny mask robs Dollar General

COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington...
COVINGTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Standoff suspect taken into custody in Clayton County

HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police say a man involved in an hours-long standoff is now in police custody. The Clayton County Police Department says the suspect is in custody. No other information has been released. LIVE UPDATES:. The Clayton County PD officials say that just after...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
206K+
Followers
143K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy