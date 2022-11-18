ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Two Shanghai Art Fairs Upended by One COVID-19 Case, What Will the Future Hold for China’s Art Market?

By Denni Hu
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

SHANGHAI — It only took one COVID-19 case to disrupt the art fair market in China .

As one of the most important local art fairs, Art021 opened in downtown Shanghai with a busy crowd on Nov. 10. But merely 24 hours later, after one security guard tested positive for COVID-19, the four-day fair was brought to an abrupt end.

More from WWD

Event organizers, gallerists and fair-goers were quickly ushered out of the scene. Some were later summoned to quarantine for seven days as “close contacts” of the COVID-19 infection.

Images and videos of hazmat-suited pandemic workers disinfecting the venue alongside exposed artworks quickly circulated online, but a spokesperson for Art021 quickly clarified to local media that the booths were not a part of disinfection and works were well-protected by the time of closure.

The sudden halt comes as China rolled out a campaign to ease COVID-19-related measures . But with the “zero-COVID-19” policy still in place, local officials continue to worry about upticks in cases and stuck to strict control rules.

One-hundred-thirty-four galleries — including Perrotin , David Zwirner , White Cube Balice Hertling and David Kordansky Gallery — were affected by the closure of Art021.

Perrotin at Art 021
David Zwirner at Art021

At the other side of town, West Bund Art & Design, a concurrent fair, which hosted more than 100 galleries, including Hauser & Wirth , Sadie Coles, Ota Fine Arts, Lisson Gallery and Pace Gallery , had better luck. Prominent galleries such as Perrotin, White Cube, Almine Rech and Whitestone hosted a second booth at West Bund Art & Design, with aims to cater to a slightly different audience base and express overall commitment to the market. But citing “health and security concerns,” West Bund also wrapped up a day early.

West Bund Art & Design

Two short-lived art fairs had an immediate cooling effect on market confidence and pointed to unpredictable situations that event organizers face in the country, but galleries still managed to report sales.

According to local media reports, Anish Kapoor ‘s “Shudder” sold for 7.9 million renminbi, or $1.1 million, at Lisson Gallery.

Lisson Gallery at West Bund Art & Design

Hauser & Wirth presented a solo presentation of post-war German artist Günther Förg. Multiple works, with prices ranging from $60,019 to $362,187, were sold on the first day of the fair to Chinese collectors and a private Chinese art institution.

Hauser & Wirth presented a solo presentation of post-war German artist Günther Förg at West Bund Art & Design

At West Bund, Whitestone Gallery offered a solo presentation of Japanese artist Etsu Egami, whose 12 works, ranging from $14,000 to $37,000, had already sold out before the fair opened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXoIJ_0jFiC7eR00
Whitestone Gallery presented a solo exhibition of Japanese artist Etsu Egami

At Art021, many galleries, including David Zwirner, Perrotin and Shanghart, were able to close deals for around 50 percent of their works on the first day of the fair. Beijing-based Line Gallery sold 70 to 80 percent of its artworks before the fair opened to VIP guests.

Line Gallery at Art021

But a shortened art fair meant less experienced collectors were unable to make “impulse buys,” said an industry insider.

“The deal-making process is usually very fast, but some collectors, who were hoping to take a second or third look at the works, were unable to do so this year,” said Spurs Gallery’s Mengyao Sun, echoing the same sentiment.

An element of surprise was also amiss at this year’s art fairs.

“At West Bund, I saw lots of the same artists as before. In regards to [Art]021, I noticed there was so much Pop Art with lots of urban references, which was really catering to a younger, less art-savvy generation,” said Lama Hourani, the Jordanian collector and jewelry designer.

“Usually you discover one or two unusual, experimental or emerging artists. I saw some interesting stuff as well, but I just felt overall, they [galleries] were going for the safer side,” Hourani added.

Playing it safe has been an ongoing trend in art fairs since the start of the pandemic in 2020, according to art market observer Teng Zhang.

“We see fewer blue-chip artworks showing up at Shanghai’s art fairs. It’s possible that the gallery’s attitude toward the China market, in terms of return on investment and travel expenses, has cooled,” Zhang said. “How the overall market will recover, including COVID-19 and its spillover effects, is yet to be seen.”

But an emerging Chinese collector scene gives the market some hope. Gen Z collector Cherry Xu saw some “delightful surprises” at this year’s fairs, citing works by Alex Da Corte, Oliver Beer and Fei Chen. At this year’s fairs, Xu bought pieces from local artists Shurui Li, Guan Xiao and New York-based Emma Stern.

Alex Da Corte’s 11-minute film ”The Open Window” at Sadie Coles.

“But with the Shanghai lockdown and economic instability, I’ve slowed down the pace of collecting,” Xu said. “I began to spend more time getting to know the ideas expressed through the artworks and think about the relationship between the works and myself.”

Despite art fair woes, the Chinese market remains one of the world’s most important art markets in the world. According to a recent Art Basel & UBS Report, “A Survey of Global Collecting in 2022,” more than 34 percent of mainland China collectors have plans to spend more than $1 million on artworks this year, which ranked second after France’s 60 percent.

According to the report, in 2021, the share of global imports of art and antiques in the mainland China market increased 6 percent year-over-year to 10 percent, overtaking the U.K. and coming in third after the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For collectors and galleries alike, art fairs will carry on despite this year’s setbacks. “The fact it [art fairs] happened is a great thing for the audience, the artists and the galleries, even though it was a bit of a short glimpse of hope,” Hourani said. “Nonetheless, it brings a lot of joy. Art is so important. It’s a crucial part of the face and identity of a place.”

“The enormous enthusiasm and the support that I felt at the fairs reassured me of Chinese collectors’ passion and faith for China’s contemporary art market,” Xu said.

In sync with the art fairs, more than a dozen art shows and exhibitions opened successfully in the past week.

In downtown Shanghai, at Prada ‘s Rong Zhai , “Michael Wang: Lake Tai” explored aquaculture in the local Yangtze River region. “Women in Abstraction” and “Hu Xiao Yuan, Path in the Sand,” both a part of Centre Pompidou and West Bund Museum Project’s five-year collaboration project, opened at West Bund Museum. At Chi K11 Art Museum, “Women Observed,” Caroline Walker’s first solo exhibition in China, is another exhibition focused on a female artist.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Nicole Kidman’s Balenciaga Role, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face

WOMEN ON THE VERGE: Nicole Kidman’s latest role has her heading to the office. The “Big Little Lies” star appears in the spring 2023 campaign for Balenciaga alongside French actress Isabelle Huppert, South Korean actress and model Han So-hee and models Bella Hadid and Khadim Sock. Dressed in business attire, they portray executives in moods veering from boredom to stress.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleBalenciaga Couture Fall 2022A Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop Featuring the brand’s new Garde-Robe line of wardrobe staples, launching in December, the ads were shot by photojournalist Joshua Bright, who works...
WWD

Kelly Rowland Embraces Her Wild Side in Leopard-print Couture Dress at American Music Awards 2022

Kelly Rowland walked the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in a strapless leopard-print Nicolas Jebran gown.  The spring 2022 couture dress featured a high side-slit and a dramatic long train. It included ruched detailing on the structured bodice and sweetheart neckline. Rowland coordinated the look with a pair of long black leather gloves and black pointed-toe stilettos. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Her black hair was styled into a sleek blunt-cut bob. For her makeup, she went for a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Diesel Pre-Fall 2023

Images of the world taken from space were merged in a print introduced in Diesel’s pre-fall 2023 collection, offering a visual reminder of the global Diesel-ization mission Glenn Martens started upon his arrival at the brand two years ago. Offering a new take on camouflage, the pattern added to...
WWD

Naomi Biden Wears Ralph Lauren for Wedding and Chose One of the First Lady’s Favorite Labels for Reception

Who doesn’t like a White House wedding? Naomi Biden and Peter Neal on Saturday became the 19th couple to exchange their vows at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and they did so in high style. Big-time. The bride, 28, chose an extravagant custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown made of Chantilly lace with hand-placed organza petals along the bodice and cascading into the skirt for Saturday morning’s ceremony. Her new husband, 25, also was decked out by the designer in a three-piece suit. More from WWDRalph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Arrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Inside the Fairchild Museum: A Pop-Up Exhibition in Tribeca A...
WWD

Therabody Is Having a Huge Sale on These Editor-Approved Massage Guns and Devices for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday sales are cropping up by the minute right now, and we’re all about taking advantage of sales and specials on investment pieces that are rarely discounted otherwise. Therabody’s sale is one to put on the top of your list: Right now you can bag up to $300 off the brand’s bestselling wellness devices. Therabody’s percussive massage technology works by targeting the deep planes of your muscles to improve blood flow and break up knots for unparalleled relief. And that technology is now available in more than the Theragun, too, so you can choose the device that’s best for your concerns. The Wave Solo feels amazing on sore feet, Recoveryair Pro compression boots will help runners go the distance, and the Theraface Pro is an all-in-one face massager and skin care tool for brightening, depuffing, cleansing, and so much more.
WWD

Khloé Kardashian Plays Restless Princess in Lemme Sleep Gummies’ Whimsical Campaign

The sibling love between Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her sister Khloé Kardashian is going strong. Kourtney’s vitamin and supplement brand Lemme is releasing its latest supplement gummies, Lemme Sleep, on Nov. 29, and Khloé is the new ad campaign star for the melatonin product.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignKourtney Kardashian Barker x Boohoo's NYFW Show Fetes CelebritiesMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort Collection The video for the campaign opens with a fairytale-style montage, where Khloé portrays a princess in Calabasas, California, who is cursed with a lifetime of sleeplessness. Kourtney then appears as a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Gear Up for Ulta Beauty’s Black Friday Sale With These Top Early Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking to get a head start on Black Friday beauty deals, set your sights on Ulta. Starting Saturday, November 16, you can shop discounts on best-selling skin care, hair care, and makeup products. (You’ll have to wait until next week to score beauty discounts from retailers like Amazon, Shopbop, and Nordstrom.) We’ve previewed the sale to flag the best Ulta Black Friday 2022 beauty deals: You can expect up to 50% off brands like Morphe, La Roche-Posay, Too...
WWD

Banana Republic Returns to the U.K. Via New Gap Inc., Next Plc JV

LONDON — Banana Republic is ready to return to the U.K. market through a newly formed joint venture between parent Gap Inc. and the British retailer Next plc. Its sister company Athleta will debut here next in 2023 via the same agreement. The two brands follow Gap, which made its own comeback in the region earlier this year.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 As reported in March, Gap opened its first, new-generation shop-in-shop inside Next plc’s largest West End store on London’s Oxford Street, part of the...
WWD

Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July Brand Lands in Bloomingdale’s

Even before Thanksgiving has arrived, Ayesha Curry is getting into the holiday spirit.  “I am excited to give gifts this year,” Curry told WWD. “I started making my lists already of, like, who I am going to give to and what I am going to give.”More from WWDInside Fouquet's at Hotel Barrière Fouquet's New YorkInside Holiday Bar in the West VillageDiwali in New York Party Olive oil, loungewear, beauty products and travel kits are some of her top picks. Many of these are “things that I would actually use on a daily basis. Because I hate when you get a gift that’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Hailey Bieber’s Birthday Bash, the Ultimate Jewelry Guide, Depop’s Holiday Celebration

BIEBER’S BIRTHDAY: “It’s my Rhode birthday,” Hailey Bieber said with a laugh. The beauty founder and model toasted her 26th early on Tuesday night, both a celebration of the upcoming day and launch date of the brand’s Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment: Nov. 22.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China “It’s the birthday cake order that I’m always going for,” she said of the new flavor. “People have been so amazing and such loyal customers,” she went on. “I really wanted something...
MALIBU, CA
WWD

Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Brandice Daniel Partners With Major Retailers on Shopping Directory for Black Designers

Brandice Daniel, chief executive officer of Harlem’s Fashion Row and Icon 360, has partnered with retailers such as Bloomingdale’s, Shopbop and Macy’s to create an online shopping directory for Black designers that launches Monday. The new online shopping directory, HFR & Co., provides a curated list of emerging brands owned by Black and Latine designers. Rather than scour the internet or a retailer’s website for Black designers, HFR & Co. allows shoppers to find and support these designers through the partnering retailers’ websites. Consumers will be able to shop a variety of merchandise including women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, children’s clothes and...
WWD

Taylor Swift Shines in Gold Beaded Jumpsuit at American Music Awards 2022

Taylor Swift took to the stage at the American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles wearing a bedazzled gold jumpsuit by The Blonds. In honor of the ceremony, where Swift won multiple awards, the singer wore a gold beaded sleeveless spaghetti strap open-back jumpsuit with a waist belt. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She coordinated the look with gold open-toe heels from Giuseppe Zanotti, earrings by Cathy Waterman, ear cuffs by Anita Ko Jewelry and numerous gold rings and gold bracelets. Swift worked with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

What Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Looks Forward to in 2023

At Abercrombie & Fitch Co., there’s been some heady brick-and-mortar store growth, and more is expected in 2023. “2022 was our first year for net openings in a decade,” Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., told WWD, citing the plans for 18 A&F, 24 Hollister, 15 Gilly Hicks and three Abercrombie Kids openings, and about 30 store closings.
OHIO STATE
WWD

Can ‘Made in Bangladesh’ Be a Seal of Quality?

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Manufacturers in Bangladesh feel they are at a crossroads once again. Having kept their space as the second-largest apparel exporter in the world after China, having come a long way over the last nine years in terms of adding safety measures to factories, and understanding and moving toward sustainability, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, or BGMEA, partnering with the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange put together a show of strength — and to find ways to give the Made in Bangladesh label the best global image possible.More from WWDInside 9 Jones, Downtown New York's New Supper ClubDiesel Pre-Fall...
WWD

Footwear Entrepreneur Quinto Casadei Dies at 88

MILAN – Quinto Casadei, the founder of the Casadei footwear label, died Tuesday from complications following an orthopedic surgery over the weekend. He was 88. A well-reputed entrepreneur in the San Mauro Pascoli area, a footwear manufacturing hub in the Emilia Romagna region, which is also home to Sergio Rossi and Giuseppe Zanotti, among others, Casadei established the namesake brand in 1958 together with his wife Flora and brothers Rino and Nando.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 20217 Things You Might Not Know About Jake Burton CarpenterRemembering Fashion Designer Isabel Toledo Casadei was instrumental in riding the wave of Italy’s...
WWD

Nordstrom Posts Q3 Declines, but Meets Its Expectations

Nordstrom Inc., seeing customer demand decelerating like other major retailers this season, reported top- and bottom-line declines for the third quarter ended Oct. 29, though the company managed to meet its expectations on both fronts. The Seattle-based retailer said Tuesday it had a third-quarter net loss of $20 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a net profit of $64 million, or $0.40 per share in the year-ago period.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkNordstrom NYFW Dinner hosted by Shalom Harlow, Tonne Goodman and Rickie De SoleA Look Inside Destree's First Store Earnings before interest and taxes were $3...
WWD

Chanel to Take Over Tod’s Store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

BIDDING SEASON: Chanel has won the bid for the concession of the 2,030-square-foot space in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, currently used by Tod’s, for an annual fee of 2.35 million euros. The auction was held Monday in Milan, and beside the French luxury fashion house, drew in six additional luxury brands including Loro Piana, Samsonite, Damiani, Swarovski and John Richmond, that bid on the location.More from WWDDiesel Pre-Fall 2023Federica Tosi RTW Spring 2023Gabriele Colangelo Resort 2023 With its final offer, Chanel has more than quadrupled the value of the space, which started at the base price of 545,000 euros. The store...
WWD

WWD

42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy