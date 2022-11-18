COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A poem written years ago is now resurfacing after the Club Q tragedy. James Davis named the title poem of his book after Club Q. "The speaker is the club and voicing what it is to be that kind of space and what it is to contain the community in a town like Colorado Springs that often feels marginalized, excluded and preyed upon," he said.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO