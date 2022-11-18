Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: NRA Silent When a ‘Good Guy with a Gun’ Was Not Needed to Subdue Club-Q Shooter.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: The LGBTQ community mourns after the Colorado Springs tragedyEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
Related
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Colorado town ranked 1 of best to visit for Christmas in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 21 best small towns to visit at Christmas in the United States.
What's That?: The oldest Dairy Queen in Colorado
In a new edition of "What's That?," Denver7 spoke with the owners of the Dairy Queen in Longmont, which is the oldest Dairy Queen Colorado. It's also the oldest restaurant in the city.
How to donate to victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
DENVER — After the deadly shooting in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, Club Q, the LGBTQ+ nightclub where the attack took place, announced an official state-run donation site to help the victims. The shooting left five people dead and as many as 18 others injured – and it left...
coloradosun.com
Why the price of eggs went up in Colorado this year
In July, Natural Grocers reluctantly raised the price of free-range eggs by a dollar for members of its loyalty program. But as signs posted around the egg shelves reminded shoppers at the time, “Even at $2.99, they are still priced less than they are at other stores.”. The Lakewood-based...
Elk, mule deer poached in Colorado mountains
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Wildlife management officials are raising the alarm after suspected poaching cases in the southwest mountains of Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it is investigating eight suspected poaching cases in San Miguel County. The cases involve three mule deer bucks and five elk....
Study Says These 5 Fast Food Restaurants Are the Worst in Colorado
Earlier this year, a survey from SavingSpot revealed the best fast-food chains in Colorado: LaMar's Donuts & Coffee, In-N-Out Burger, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, and Papa Murphy's. However, the website also uncovered the worst fast-food restaurants in the Centennial State, based on Google reviews. Here's what they found out:. Colorado's Worst Pizza...
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Poem named after Club Q resurfaces years after it was written
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A poem written years ago is now resurfacing after the Club Q tragedy. James Davis named the title poem of his book after Club Q. "The speaker is the club and voicing what it is to be that kind of space and what it is to contain the community in a town like Colorado Springs that often feels marginalized, excluded and preyed upon," he said.
Raymond Vance, killed in Club Q shooting, ‘missed unbearably’
Raymond Green Vance, 22, was visiting Club Q with his girlfriend to celebrate a birthday when a shooting occurred that evening. Vance did not leave the club.
Community organizations and officials respond after deadly nightclub shooting
DENVER — After a deadly shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub, many organizations and elected officials offered words of support to those effected. The shooting happened just before midnight at Club Q, killing five people and injuring 25, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The suspect,...
5 victims who were killed in LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting remembered
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five victims killed in a shooting Saturday night at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs were identified Monday. Colorado Springs Police Department identified the following as the victims who died:. Daniel Aston (he/him) Kelly Loving (she/her) Ashley Paugh (she/her) Derrick Rump (he/him) Raymond Green Vance...
Club Q shooting: 5 dead, 17 wounded in Colorado Springs
The latest details on the deadly mass shooting at the LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs and the investigation.
KKTV
WATCH: Authorities provide update on Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
History of mass shootings in Colorado
The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18...
Club Q shooting victim: Ashley Paugh remembered as loving wife, amazing mother
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Ashley Paugh, one of five victims killed in a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night, was remembered as someone who was indispensable to her family. Kurt Paugh, Ashley's husband, released a statement on behalf of her family Monday. "We’re absolutely devastated by...
Club Q served as a critical 'safe space' for Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ community
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Club Q was far more than just a nightclub. For the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs, it offered a sense of belonging in a space where there was no judgement. As the community mourns those who died, they’re also coming to terms with losing a safe space where they felt welcome.
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
KKTV
Latest information on the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 8