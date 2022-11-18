ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Gas prices reach record highs for travelers for the Thanksgiving holiday

By Joshua Pineda
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvF2z_0jFiBMls00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Over 55 million people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this year. According to AAA Insurance, that’s a slight increase over last year’s estimated total number of travelers.

According to Ozarks First gas price tracker, the national average price for gas is $3.72 per gallon.

Gas price tracker

Here in Missouri, the average gas price is $3.30 per gallon.

According to gasbuddy.com, gas prices will be the highest they have ever been during the Thanksgiving holiday.

But that’s not stopping travelers from hitting the roads this year.

Over 49 million people are expected to travel by car this year and just over 4 million are going to be traveling by plane.

However, how much more or less you will have to pay for gas depends on which states you travel to.

A lot of southern states have the lowest gas prices in the country. States such as Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana all have gas prices lower than the national average and that list includes Missouri.

To stay up to date on gas prices here in the Ozarks visit Ozarks First Gas Price Tracker . It will help you find the lowest gas prices in the area and can help you save money.

Travel officials recommend travelers plan ahead for Thanksgiving and — if you can — leave a day or two before so you can avoid heavier traffic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksgf.com

Gas Prices Keep Falling In Missouri

(KTTS News) — AAA Missouri says gas prices have fallen across Missouri. The average price in Springfield is $3.23 gallon, down from $3.34 gallon last week. The statewide average price is $3.22 a gallon for unleaded, down ten cents from last week, but still 15 cents higher than this time last year.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

MSHP urges cautious driving this Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Highways are starting to get more crowded as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. Much like last year, AAA is predicting most travelers will drive to their destinations. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said drivers should expect to see more troopers out on the roads, especially on the high travel days of Wednesday and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ktvo.com

Natural gas customers to soon see significant increase in winter bills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Some natural gas customers in northeast Missouri will be paying more to heat their homes this winter. Liberty Utilities announced on Monday that due to estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas and the Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) factor, customers will see natural gas rates change under a filing that takes effect on December 4.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Brush fire slows traffic on I-44 near Halltown, Mo.

NEAR HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A brush fire slowed traffic on I-44 near Mount Vernon, Mo. The fire happened near mile marker 57 around 1 p.m. Troopers closed a traffic lane as crews battled the fire. The lane closure backed up traffic for miles. The fire burned several hay bales...
HALLTOWN, MO
KFVS12

Tips for eagle watching during Mo. Dept. of Conservation’s Eagle Days

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is again offering Eagle Days events around the state. According to the department, some events will include live eagle programs, exhibits, activities, videos and guides with spotting scopes. Some events require registration. The locations for 2022 include:. Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

City of Sparta buys property with hopes of improving downtown

SPARTA, Mo. – Downtown areas, once vibrant and full of life, continue to diminish in numerous small towns across the Ozarks. City leaders in Sparta are hoping to see that change in their community. The city recently purchased the downtown building that used to be the home of Legacy Bank. Sparta Mayor Jenni Davis said […]
SPARTA, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Injury crash tied up traffic on I-44 near U.S. 65

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that slowed traffic on I-44. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near U.S. 65. Investigators say there is at least one injury involved. MoDOT reopened the road around 3:30 p.m. To report...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week

Springfield man to be sentenced this week for federal child sexual exploitation charges. Kody Ryan Kelso will learn his sentence this week in federal court for child sexual exploitation charges. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday morning. One victim in critical condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. Updated: 7...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri Independent

What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri

This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon.  On Nov. 8, Missourians voted “yes” on Amendment 3, which legalized recreational use of marijuana, meaning you’ll now be able to buy weed, like marijuana flower or edibles, in the coming months. Starting Dec. 8, the state will begin transitioning its medical marijuana licenses to recreational […] The post What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy