Russell James Moely Jr., age 91, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Our House in Baraboo. He was born Dec. 5, 1930, to the late Russell and Ella (Wintermantel) Moely Sr. He attended Prairie du Sac High School; graduating in 1949. Following high school, Russ served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He was united in marriage to Virginia H. Kramer on Nov. 2, 1974, at Concordia United Methodist Church in Prairie du Sac; they recently celebrated 48 years together. Russ spent his whole life on the family farm in the Sumpter Township near the Badger Ordinance Plant with the exception of his service in the Army and the last three weeks of his life. Russ enjoyed bowling league at Sauk Lanes and couple’s league with Virginia.

BARABOO, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO