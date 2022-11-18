Read full article on original website
Badgers head to Bahamas for Battle 4 Atlantis tournament
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — It’s already been a busy week for the Badger men’s basketball team. On Monday, they left for the Bahamas. Tuesday, Wisconsin hit the hardwood for practice ahead of tipping off on Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Badgers open against a...
In the 608: Madison Turkey Trot to benefit UCP of Greater Dane County
MADISON, Wis. – Madison’s Original Turkey Trot is back Thanksgiving Day. UCP is proud to be the Charity of Record of the Madison Turkey Trot, a 5K run/walk/roll that takes place from 8:00-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 14th at the Alliant Energy Center. Register to stroll, trot, or...
John “Jack” Tiffany Corcoran
Verona – John Tiffany (Jack) Corcoran passed away at the University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday, November 13, 2022, after a severe respiratory illness. Jack was born in Beloit, Wisconsin in 1951 to John and Merrilie Corcoran. He was educated at St. Coletta in Jefferson and Lakeland School in Elkhorn. He was known to everyone at the Sterlingworth Resort and Evergreen Country Club (places where he worked for several decades) as a hard-working and devoted employee/coworker. He lived for most of his life on Pleasant Lake and in Elkhorn but resided for the past several years at Badger Prairie Health Care Center in Verona.
Louis Chinnaswamy
Louis Chinnaswamy, “Professor C,” age 84, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Catherine, and his devoted children, Auxilia, Phillip, Sharon and Michael. An accomplished academic, Louis held advanced degrees in Physics, Electrical Engineering and Mathematics. In the...
Debora Jean Wheeler
Debora Wheeler, age 67 of Portage, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at the United Presbyterian Church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Anthony John Mackesey
Tony was born January 18, 1962 in Baraboo, Wisconsin the son of John and Kay (Dankert) Mackesey. He attended Wisconsin Dells High school where he participated in many sports, but excelled in football. He graduated with the class of 1980, and decided to continue his education at UW LaCrosse. After graduating with his Bachelors in Business Administration, Tony spent some of his time working for Kaiser Distributing. He then went to Florida with his friend, John Baker, and worked a short time for a beer distributor there. He also worked for the Riverview Boat Lines in Wisconsin Dells, City of Wisconsin Dells Public Works, retiring just a year ago from the Lake Delton Public Works Dept.
Florine Bonnie Decorah-Johnson
Florine Bonnie Johnson, age 75, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin walked on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the Native American Church in Wisconsin Dells with Stuart Lonetree officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, WI. Visitation will be held at the Native American Church on Tuesday, Nov 22, beginning at 3:00 p.m.
Norbert A Meier
MADISON- Norbert A. Meier, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at BeeHive Homes. He was born on May 12, 1935, in Endingen, Switzerland, to Robert and Frieda Meier. Norbert was a veteran of the army in Switzerland. He married Karen (Hradek) on June 30, 2001.
Virginia “Ginny” (Barsness) Roberts
MADISON – Virginia “Ginny” (Barsness) Roberts, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Sept. 24, 1939, in Black Earth, the daughter of Orval and Dolores (Hefty) Barsness. Ginny attended Old Halfway Prairie School, Mazomanie, for all eight years of her elementary education. She was a graduate of Mazomanie High School and also attended Platteville University.
Jeffrey Philip Hausmann
MAPLE BLUFF – Jeffrey Philip Hausmann, age 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his home in the same community where his life began, in the Village of Maple Bluff, Wis. He died from complications associated with ALS. Born to Philip and Dorothy...
Margaret Carol “Peggy” Hallmark
OREGON-Margaret Carol “Peggy” Hallmark, age 77, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Nazareth Health & Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton. She was born on Dec. 16, 1944, in Belleville, the daughter of William “Kensel” and Viola (Wallom) Farrell. She married William “Mahlon” Hallmark on Aug.16, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Neta Viola Sheldon
Neta Viola (Ward) Sheldon, age 91, of Platteville, passed away peacefully at her home and went to heaven to be with her Lord on November 18th, 2022. Her family was with her during her final days. Funeral services will be Sat. Dec. 10th, 2022 at 11:30 AM at New Hope Assembly of God, Platteville, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at the church. Pastor Mike Majeski will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Jean Rae Brindley
OREGON – Jean Rae Brindley, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at home. She was born on Jan. 6, 1941, the daughter of John and Cleopha (Klubertanz) Baltzer. Jean graduated from Edgewood High School where she met the love of her life, William, on a blind date. They were married on Sept. 18, 1959, and recently celebrated 63 years together.
Lorraine “Connie” M. Allord
Madison- Lorraine M. “Connie” Allord, age 102, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Madison, WI. She was born on January 27, 1920, to George and Ruth (Reibel) Conley in Tomahawk, WI. Connie was their only child and spent much of her youth helping on the farm...
Russell J. Moely Jr.
Russell James Moely Jr., age 91, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Our House in Baraboo. He was born Dec. 5, 1930, to the late Russell and Ella (Wintermantel) Moely Sr. He attended Prairie du Sac High School; graduating in 1949. Following high school, Russ served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He was united in marriage to Virginia H. Kramer on Nov. 2, 1974, at Concordia United Methodist Church in Prairie du Sac; they recently celebrated 48 years together. Russ spent his whole life on the family farm in the Sumpter Township near the Badger Ordinance Plant with the exception of his service in the Army and the last three weeks of his life. Russ enjoyed bowling league at Sauk Lanes and couple’s league with Virginia.
Frances B. Warren
Frances B. Warren started her next journey in the wee hours of Friday, November 18th at the age of 95 with family by her side. She was born at St Mary’s Hospital in Madison to Lawrence J. and M. Elsie (Helker) Zeier. They moved to a farm outside of Dane/Lodi after the twin siblings were born.
Wendy Lee Tiede
GRAND MARSH-Wendy Lee Tiede, age 64, of Grand Marsh, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on July 28,1958, in Madison, the daughter of Leo and Rachel Fay. Wendy was a member of Hope Lutheran Church where she actively enjoyed volunteering with several luncheons...
Pet-entially Yours: Bon Secour
Three-month-old puppy Bon Secour is looking for his forever home. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Daniel R. Breiby
Daniel R. Breiby, age 60, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on March 26, 1962, in Madison, the son of Robert and Audrey (Repplinger) Breiby. Daniel graduated from LaFollette High School in 1980. He married Andrea Gullixson on...
Byron Lee Lewis
MADISON – Byron Lee Lewis, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. He was born on Jan. 7, 1952, in Arlington, Va., the son of Charles and Mildred (Lee) Lewis. Byron married Denise Lewis on June 11, 1985, in Madison. He worked at St. Mary’s Hospital as the first CAT scan technologist and was with them for just shy of 30 years.
