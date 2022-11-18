ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

gk
4d ago

We had a girl at Germantown baseball that had an artificial leg. She had never played. The coach got her to hit the ball and she even made some runs. You’ve never seen a more excited girl and fans. Everyone cheers for her. She’s got a diamond personality to go with it. There’s no limits for her

wdrb.com

More than 500 people murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X. This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

2 newly graduated troopers join KSP Post 4 in Elizabethtown

Two newly minted state troopers are joining Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown. Kentucky State Police announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth. Joining the Post 4 roster are Samuel Bogner, of Shelbyville,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, according to an LMPD press release. Officers responding to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Louisville on Saturday. Around 12:30 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, a car crash on Dixie Highway killed two toddlers, one-year old Ja’Rell Hunter and two-year-old Ja’Reese Hunter and injured the boy’s mother, Jasilyn Gardner. Investigators say 42-year-old Angela Chapman of Radcliff drove her vehicle into oncoming traffic. Reports say Chapman was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Drive-thru & Walk-thru Christmas Lights and Events

Louisville Drive thru & Walk- thru Holiday events are so much fun for 2022 and we have collected ideas for holiday experiences to enjoy LIGHTS!. Families got creative last year and it will continue again this year. These drive-thru holiday events are contactless and outdoors!. Louisville drive-thru Christmas lights and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Missing bull found four weeks after crash on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing bull, four weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is finally over. The bull was captured Saturday afternoon by several men on horseback near Beargrass Creek. Louisville animal activist Tara Bassett recorded the interaction via Facebook. The bull, named...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Tim Findley Jr. named CEO of Elderserve in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville nonprofit for seniors has a new CEO. Tim Findley Jr., who recently ran for Louisville mayor, is the first Black CEO in Elderserve's 62-year history. The organization stopped services earlier this year because of low resources, but they have since restarted. They also...
LOUISVILLE, KY

